Waubonsie Valley football wins first game in over a year against Oswego East

It’s week one of the football season. It’s also senior night at Waubonsie Valley as the Warriors faceoff against Oswego East. Last season when these teams met, the Wolves beat the Warriors in 35-7 fashion. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A scoreless first half from both teams

Starting the game in the second quarter with the ball in the hands of Luke Elsea who finds Julian Johnson for a 35-yard gain.

Same drive for Elsea. He looks to the endzone but breaking up the pass is Emmanuel Howard. The loose ball falls into the hands of Dawson McCullum giving the Wolves the ball.

However, Oswego East gives the ball back to the Warriors. Luke Elsea fires down field and finds Trent Selby for another 35-yard gain.

Time is running out in the half so Aiden Manion steps onto the field to attempt a 30-yard field goal, but his effort falls just short. We go into halftime scoreless.

The Warriors take the lead in the third quarter

Waubonsie with the ball to start the second half. Luke Elsea hands off to Tyler Threat who breaks through the crowd for a big gain for the Warriors.

Same drive for WV. Elsea hands off to Threat and the senior does the rest opening the scoring for Waubonsie.

Not long later and the Warriors offense continues to threaten. Elsea hands off to Chrisjan Simmons who reverses it to Threat who carries the ball into the redzone.

Finishing off the drive for the Warriors is Chrisjan Simmons who finds his way into the endzone extending the Warriors lead to 14.

Waubonsie Valley caps off senior night with a win

Moving into the fourth quarter. Niko Villacci and the Wolves face a third and two. He hands off to Jasiah Watson who picks up a big first down.

Next play as Villacci gives it to Watson who scrambles into the endzone. Oswego East cuts the lead in half.

Just under ten minutes to play in the game. Luke Elsea hands off to Tyler Threat who breaks a tackle finding the gap running 75-yards for the touchdown. A massive play from the Warrior to put Waubonsie up 21-7.

A couple of minutes later Elsea has the football again. He keeps it himself sliding to the 35-yard line.

Capping off a strong night for the Warriors is Tyler Threat who basically goes untouched into the endzone picking up his hattrick of touchdowns.

After going 0-9 last season, the Warriors start their 2023 campaign off strong with a 28-7 win over Oswego East.

