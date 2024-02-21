Waubonsie Valley girls basketball advances to the sectional final over Downers Grove North

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball continues their postseason run in the sectional semifinals against Downers Grove North. Early in the season, the Warriors beat the Trojans by six points. The winner advances to the sectional final against Benet Academy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley comes out firing in the first quarter getting an early lead

Getting the scoring started for the Warriors is Danyella Mporokoso who drives hard into the paint for the layup.

Waubonsie gets the ball back as the Warriors work it to Arianna Garcia who knocks down the triple. WV up 5-1.

The Warriors continue scoring in the first, Hannah Laub gets the ball setting herself up for the three point basket.

Downers Grove finally gets something to go late in the quarter through Ann Stephens who shoots for three. Waubonsie leads 14-6 after the first.

Downers Grove North out scores the Warriors 11-2 in the second quarter

The Trojans open the second with the ball. Campbell Thulin gets it downlow knocking down the three pointer.

North still attacking. Thulin gets the ball in a similar spot swishing another triple. Trojans down 15-12 now.

Final seconds of the half. Abby Gross puts one up that just bobbles in right at the buzzer. North outscores Waubonsie 11-2 in the second quarter giving them the 17-16 lead at halftime.

The Trojans still lead the Warriors after a close third quarter

Starting the third quarter with the ball in the hands of Hannah Laub. She drives through the North defense putting up the layup. WV leads 20-19.

Waubonsie with some momentum now as Lily Newton makes the steal driving to the rim for the layup.

North comes right back through Thulin who finds Ann Stephens for the easy finish tying the game at 24.

Finishing the quarter on top is North as Campbell Thulin splashes another triple. The Trojans lead 30-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Waubonsie Valley takes over in the fourth quarter knocking off Downers Grove North

Kicking off the final quarter is the Warriors as they pass around to Hannah Laub who swishes the three point shot.

It’s all Waubonsie early here in the fourth. Danyella Mporokoso spins past a defender putting one off the back board and in. The Warriors start the fourth on a six point run.

The Warriors are running away with it now. Mporokoso finds Laub off of the quick restart who tacks on two more points.

Finishing the game for the Warriors is Mporokoso who goes coast to coast through four defenders putting the game to bed.

A late surge from Waubonsie Valley girls basketball gives them the 44-37 win over Downers Grove North. The Warriors will face Benet Academy in the sectional final for a second year in a row.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!