Waubonsie Valley Girls Basketball beats Metea Valley to remain undefeated

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball is off to a 6-0 start as they play their first DVC game of the year at Metea Valley. The Mustangs are looking to end a three game losing streak after winning the season opener against Addison Trail.

Warriors open the game up 17-4 against the Mustangs

Early on with the game scoreless, Lily Newton finds a wide-open Maya Cobb at the back of the court and she delivers an early three-ball. The Warriors draw first blood up 3-0.

On the next possession, Cobb gets in on defense as she swats the ball away from a Metea player and takes it herself. She goes the distance for the layup to make it 5-0 Warriors.

Same score a bit later, the Warriors are on the move as Arianna Garcia-Evans goes for three but the ball bounces off the rim. Danyella Mporokoso gets the offensive board, the layup, plus the and one! It’s all Warriors as they lead 8-0.

Metea Valley looks to break the press and get on the board. Jailyn Cutts gets the rock on the two-on-one and finds Sreehi Duggirala for the layup.

Now up 10-2, Waubonsie gets the passing game going as Nicole Douglas passes it to Mporokoso who again gets fouled but sinks in another three. The Warriors continue to pile it on.

Waubonsie girls basketball sails to the 56-23 win over Metea

The Mustangs would keep themselves within reach, trying to get the momentum going, Arianna Hammons finds Kelly Clish up the middle as her shot off the glass drops through the basket.

Closing out the second, Sydney Quival finds Duggirala who swooshes in the deep mid-range shot.

However, the rest of the game is all Warriors. Metea looks to throw it in but the pass is intercepted by Lily Newton and with a short court she gets in the layup to extend the Warriors lead.

With five left in the third, the Warriors fake out the Mustangs with the passing game. Cobb is wide open again and rings in another trey for Waubonsie.

A couple possessions later, Mporokoso hands it off to Cobb and from the same area, she sinks in another three-pointer. The Warriors dominate in a 56-23 win over the Mustangs cruising to a 7-0 start on the year. Both teams next return to DVC action at home against Neuqua Valley.