Waubonsie Valley girls basketball dominates in 73-40 victory over Metea Valley

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball puts on an impressive road performance by defeating Metea Valley in a rout. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Eola rivalry hits the court on a Thursday night DVC matchup at Metea Valley High School as the Mustangs host the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. The Mustangs will look to avenge their loss to the Warriors last month and snap a two-game losing streak. The Warriors have a two-game winning streak.

Warriors get off to an amazing start

Taylor Curry dribbles it downcourt, stops, and looks for Hannah Laub who pulls up from deep and buries it. Warriors strike first up 3-0.

Then it’s Laub again with the rock, only this time she finds Curry wide open and she knocks down the trey to go up by six.

Reese Valha looks to create some offense for the Mustangs. She finds Jamie Nosek who spins and converts on the layup against two defenders. However, they trail 24-6 after one.

Khaliah Reid making plays against her former school

The Mustangs look to start a rally as Valha dishes it to Caitlin Clish and she tries a three. She misses, but Nosek gets the rebound and goes back up for two. They still trail by 20 with under five to go in the second quarter.

The Warriors respond with some nice passing. Lily Newton passes to Curry and she finds Danyella Mporokoso open. She buries the triple and they lead 34-11.

Under 10 seconds to go in the second quarter and Khaliah Reid weaves through the Mustangs’ defense to sink this floater against her former team. WV leads 44-17 at halftime.

Waubonsie continuing to extend its advantage

The Mustangs try to fight back. Raina Penttila looks for an open teammate, but can’t find anyone initially. She then finds Reese Valha open and she drills this three-pointer as her team looks to build some momentum.

Valha is in the corner and she eventually dishes it to Sreehi Duggirala open on the block. She scores off the glass as the Mustangs trail 44-25.

Khaliah Reid comes off the screen and dishes it to Laub who buries the three as time expires at the end of the third quarter. Warriors lead 58-35 going into the fourth.

Warriors cruise to the road win

Duggirala turns the ball over and Reid gets the steal. She then goes coast to coast and gets the nice bounce on this floater. Waubonsie Valley girls basketball leads by 28.

Warriors continue to dominate this game. Ashlynn Jenkins looks for the three and misses, but Elliana Morris chases down the offensive rebound. She looks for Aaliyah Aranda and she knocks down the trey. They cruise to a 73-40 win over the Mustangs extending their winning streak to three in a row.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!