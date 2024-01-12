Waubonsie Valley girls basketball extends its winning streak after beating Naperville North

We have a DVC girls basketball matchup with Waubonsie Valley looking to extend its winning streak as they host Naperville North. The Huskies look to rebound after they lost to St. Charles East on Monday, while the Warriors are on top of the DVC with a 4-0 conference record and are on a 13-game winning streak after edging out Neuqua Valley last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors get off to a great start

Arianna Garcia leads the way for the Warriors offense. She dishes the ball towards Hannah Laub and she sinks this jumper for two. Warriors go up 8-2 in the 1st quarter.

Lily Newton drives towards the paint and delivers a nice pass down the lane to Garcia. She hits a tough layup and the foul. Warriors are now up 13-4.

Warriors are looking to build on this lead, and Newton finds Maya Cobb down the corner and she buries the trifecta. Warriors end the first quarter with a 25-4 lead.

Waubonsie continues to dominate in the second

The Huskies try to get the offense clicking as Natalie Frempong takes on a couple of Warriors. She feeds it to Sydni Fink and she attacks the rim, getting a nice bounce to roll in. Huskies down 25-6 early in the second quarter.

The Huskies keep pushing as Kendall Johnson goes towards the rim but misses her shot. However, Ema Gilvydis snags it and sinks the layup for two. The Huskies trail 32-9.

The Huskies turn the ball over and Newton takes this one. She quickly dishes the ball to Nicole Douglas as the clock is about to run out and bang. She hits the trey as time expires and the Warriors take a commanding 35-9 lead going into halftime.

Huskies look to get the offense back on track

The Huskies look to get their offense back on track in the second half and they do with some nice passing here. Frempong drives down the lane and swings it to Ava Podkasik and she sinks the jumper for two.

It’s the Warriors’ turn this time as Laub dishes it to Danyella Mporokoso. She doesn’t have room to take the shot but finds Maya Pereda wide open. She drains the three from downtown for the Warriors to finish the third quarter with a big lead of 46-21.

Waubonsie Valley extends its winning streak to 14 games

Despite being down big the Huskies aren’t quitting and show that fighting spirit. Frempong floats this ball towards Johnson and her shot bounces off the glass and in. They trail 54-31.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Warriors turn the ball over. Frempong drives down toward the basket and gets the layup plus the foul. But the Huskies’ effort falls just short as they only narrowed the Warriors’ lead to 14 points. WV wins 56-42 to extend its winning streak to 14 games and remain undefeated in the DVC.