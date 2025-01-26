Waubonsie Valley girls basketball glides past Metea Valley

We’re at Waubonsie Valley for a girls basketball matchup between the Warriors and Metea Valley. The Mustangs look to erase a two-game losing streak. Waubonsie looks for win number 20 and holds just one loss this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Arianna Garcia-Evans finds Danyella Mporokoso for the Warriors

Warriors get the board and head in transition. Arianna Garcia-Evans finds Danyella Mporokoso to her left, and the junior guard gets the layup to drop.

Lily Newton has it on the right wing and cuts insides for the layup. She misses but gets the rebounds and scores on the second chance. Waubonsie opens the game with a 21-8 lead before an 18-point advantage at halftime.

Waubonsie girls basketball continues to dominate in the second half against Metea

The Mustangs get the offense set up in the third quarter. Sydney Quival finds Jailyn Cutts, who lays it off to Annie Burk in the post. Burk kicks it back out to Cutts, who sinks the middy.

Mustang Mahi Malik gets the offensive board and finds Cutts. The freshman forward steps up, and hits another mid-range shot.

In the fourth, Garcia-Evans kicks it down low to Taylnn Heard down low on the block. The junior forward converts for two!

The Mustangs trail big but are still working up some plays on offense. Cutts finds Burk, and she waits for Ariainna Hammons who’s open for three! Hammons nails it.

Eliana Morris sets up the offense for Waubonsie, as they work the ball around. Morris finds Newton who’s open from deep, and it drops from way downtown! Waubonsie Valley cruises in this DVC matchup, leading by double digits from start to finish. They take down Metea Valley by a final score of 67-36 and improve to 20-1 on the season!