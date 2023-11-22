Waubonsie Valley girls basketball picks up fifth straight win against Downers Grove South

We’re at Waubonsie Valley High School for some Tuesday night girls basketball action between the Warriors and the Mustangs of Downers Grove South. The Mustangs got their first win of the season against Oswego East last week., and the Warriors come into this game unbeaten as their on a four-game winning streak. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball opens with lead

The Warriors have possession here as Hannah Laub passes the ball to Lily Newton. She goes towards the basket but nothing is there and she dishes back to Laub and she buries the trey-ball. The Warriors strike first early in the first quarter.

Arianna Garcia gives the ball to Danyella Mporokoso but she dishes it back to Garcia and she goes in for the layup and hits it the and one. She makes her free throw and the Warriors are up 6-0.

The Mustangs battle back to get back into this game with some excellent passing here. Addison Bryant passes the ball to Allison Jarvis and nothing but net as she hits this triple. The Mustangs trail the Warriors 20-11 after one.

Mustangs fight back to stay alive

Newton looks around near the baseline and finds Mporokoso. She puts on a nice fake and hits the fadeaway jumper. Warriors now up by eight (25-17).

The Mustangs would respond however as Elizabeth Rous dishes the rock to Jarvis. She shoots and she gets the nice bounce off the rim to sink the three to pull the Mustangs closer.

Mustangs down by three late in the second quarter, Jarvis gets the ball as she dishes it to Megan Ganschow and she hits this layup for two. Mustangs trail the Warriors 29-28 at halftime.

Warriors in cruise control in the third

In the third, the Warriors offense looks to extend its slim lead. Garcia looks for Laub and she hits the jumper for two with some help from the glass to put Waubonsie up 32-28.

Warriors’ offense heats up as Garcia dishes it to Newton who finds Laub and she drains another three-pointer for the Warriors.

The Warriors’ offense is on fire as Newton drives down the baseline, hits this tough floater, and gets the foul. The Warriors closed out the third quarter with a 56-48 lead.

Dub-V gets another dub

Garcia and Laub have been dominant for the Warriors’ offense all night. Laub hits another trifecta and ends the night with 19 points scoring 11 of those in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors steal the ball as we go the other way. Newton drives across the court and dishes it to Garcia and she gets the layup to go and the foul. Garcia ends her night with 16 points.

The Warriors bounce back big in the second half with Garcia and Laub combing for 35 points as Waubonsie takes it 76 to 58 over the Mustangs and have won five in a row.

