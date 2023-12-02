Waubonsie Valley girls basketball shines in DVC opener against Naperville Central

The 1-5 Naperville Central Redhawks play host to the 5-1 Waubonsie Valley Warriors girls basketball in the first conference game of the year. The Redhawks have lost their last four games, and the Warriors on the other hand are coming off their first loss of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie girls basketball opens the flood gates early

Waubonsie starts the game off hot with the first bucket coming in mir seconds when Hannah Laub found Maya Pereda for the easy lay-in

Just a couple of possessions later Annabelle Kritzer gets the Redhawks on the board after getting her own board and put-back to make it 5-2

On the other end of the court Warriors Danyella Mporokoso makes this bucket look easy with a nice move to shake the defender and touch it off the glass, adding two more to the Warriors lead.

Waubonsie kept on the offensive pressure and Arianna Garcia helped out with this three over a Red Hawk defender to extend this Warriors lead.

And the shooting continues, when Lily Newton pulled up from Downtown making this a 15-6 game in the first.

After some Warriors offensive stretches the Redhawks finally get a bucket when Adriana Villanova gets one to go and shrinks the deficit.

Warriors go on cruise control

Going into the second, Newton keeps going from where she left off in the first with this small euro step for the first bucket of the quarter, making it 28-8.

Later in the second, Centrals Erin Hackett drills a three from the corner, trying to help the Redhawks get back on track.

But the whole first half was all Warriors as senior Hannah Laub drills a nice jumper from the paint to put her team up by 22 going into Half.

The second half started just like how the first one ended with the Warriors pulling ahead even more with a wide-open three from Garcia.

And all game long we saw Mporokoso make plays for the Warriors so why not do it yourself with this euro step around the defender and making the bucket while falling down.

Everything seemed to be falling the Waubonsie’s way as to end the third, Ava Pereda beats the buzzer with a long 3, and after an all-Warriors fourth quarter, Waubonsie takes this one 66-30.