Waubonsie Valley girls basketball stays perfect after running away from Naperville North

It's time for another girls' basketball showdown as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors host the Naperville North Huskies. The Warriors look to stay hot and undefeated coming off a win against Plainfield North. The Huskies also look to stay hot as they enter tonight on a three-game win streak with a tournament win over Barrington, and look to pull off the upset win over the Warriors.

The Warriors race out to a fast start

The Warriors force a Huskie turnover, and it’s off to the races as Danyella Mporokoso lays it in for the fast break score for the opening points of the night.

With the shot clock winding down, the Huskies look for a score as Sam Kelly locates Ava Podkasik for the jump shot, and she knocks it down, evening the score at two.

However, the Warriors don’t appreciate the scoring from the Huskies, as Elliana Morris and Maya Pereda knock down back-to-back three-pointers for the green and gold, forcing an early North timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, North looks for some offense as Katie Walker locates a cutting Ava Podkasik for the layup score; however, the Huskies trail 16-8 at the end of one.

To open the second, Mporokoso’s shot attempt is no good, but Nicole Douglas snags the offensive board and locates Mporokoso for the backdoor bucket.

The Warriors have North in a full-court press, but the Huskies manage to escape the pressure, and Kelly locates Walker for the quick score. North trails 22-8 midway through the second.

Mporokoso keeps the Waubonsie offense humming

On the out-of-bounds play, Ariana Garcia locates Mporokoso with a nice pass in the paint for the score, sparking a Mporokoso scoring run.

As a part of that run, Mporokoso would knock down back-to-back three pointers for the Warrior offense, setting the tone for the remainder of tonight’s contest. The Warriors hold a commanding 32-12 lead going into halftime.

The Huskies seek to start the second half hot as Ava Podkasik forces a Warrior turnover as she lays it in for the fastbreak score.

However, the Warriors would catch the Huskies sleeping on transition defense, and you guessed it, Mporokoso knocks down the dagger three-pointer as Waubonsie Valley girls basketball takes the home victory 64-25 over Naperville North. The Warriors stay home for their next matchup against Dekalb, while the Huskies return home, taking on Wheaton North.