Waubonsie Valley girls basketball takes down Naperville North and completes undefeated DVC season

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball looks to go undefeated in DVC play, as they travel to Naperville North, with the Huskies celebrating Senior Night. North look to avenge their 56-42 loss to WV last month and enter tonight’s matchup with momentum on a three-game winning streak. The Warriors are on a roll with a seven-game winning streak as they look to remain undefeated in DVC play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North gets active from behind the arc but Mporokoso keeps the Warriors going

Huskies look to get going as Natalie Frempong dishes it to Kendall Johnson, and she buries the triple. They go up 3-0.

Frempong tries to go around Waubonsie’s Arianna Garcia but gets it stolen by the Warrior. Garcia tosses it to Danyella Mporokoso, who swings it to Hannah Laub, and she gets the tough layup shot to go and the foul! Warriors lead 10-3.

Four Huskies touch the ball here, as Anna Richards is wide open from downtown. She buries the trey for North, who trails 19-6 after one.

Frempong feeds it to Johnson, and she sinks another triple for North, as they cut the Warriors lead to 21-11 early in the second quarter.

Mporokoso drives down the other end of the court, takes it herself, and buries the jumper. Waubonsie’s ahead by 12 points.

But North is trying to keep it close and Podkasik dishes it to Frempong, who sinks the triple from deep. Waubonsie still leads 31-19 as we go into the half.

Huskies get it within single digits

Emily Roesler with possession for the Huskies, who feeds it to Johnson, for another triple. North trails 33-24 to start the third quarter.

They continue to stay in this one thanks to the three-ball, this time it’s Richards. North still trails 35-27.

The Warriors’ offense gets back to cooking as we close the third quarter. Laub drains the trifecta from downtown as WV ends the third on a 9-0 run and leads 44-27.

Waubonsie girls basketball finish undefeated in DVC play

The WV three-point barrage continued in the fourth, this time Mporokoso drains the trey from the corner. Waubonsie beats Naperville North 60-33, for their 8th straight win and finishes the DVC as undefeated conference champions.