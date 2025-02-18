Waubonsie Valley girls basketball trounces Plainfield South to open regional play

Welcome to Waubonise Valley High School as the Warriors get ready to host the Plainfield South Cougars in the girls basketball regional semifinals. The Cougars hope to carry the momentum from a blowout regional quarterfinal win over East Aurora into the matchup. The Warriors would love to make another run to state after another undefeated DVC season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Plainfield South gets out to the early lead over Waubonsie

Zahira Edwards starts her afternoon with a triple as she gives Plainfield South an early 5-3 lead.

After some nice passing around the horn, Danyella Mporokoso nails the three-pointer to give Waubonsie an early one-point advantage. 6-5 Warriors

Ari Garcia Evans adds another triple on a pass from Mporokoso which extends the Warrior lead to 9-5

Waubonsie Valley unleashes a three-point barrage on the Cougars

Deja Vu as Garcia Evans hits another three on back-to-back possessions, this time on a bounce pass from Maya Pereda. 12-5 Warriors who are feeling it from beyond the arc.

After more nice ball movement, Danyella Mporokoso hits another three. 16-5 as the early lead expands to double digits.

Mporokoso decides that the triple is her preferred form of scoring tonight, and gets another one to fall off the Maya Cobb pass as the high-scoring first quarter continues.

After getting the inbound pass, Mporokoso nails yet another three. The junior is simply on fire as the Warriors go up 26-5.

This time it’s Lily Newton who gets in on the three-point party as she hits a corner triple. 27 unanswered points from Waubonsie as they lead 31-5

Plainfield South gets back on the board late in the first quarter and Fathia Olagunju gets the tough layup to fall in the paint to end the long drought.

Waubonsie responds by hitting another three-pointer, this time via Lily Newton. The Warriors go back up 39-8.

After a nice rebound, Layla Lesure from Plainfield sinks the layup to put the Cougars into double digits, but still trailing 39-10.

Maya Cobb receives the pass down low from Mporokoso and sinks the layup. 45-10 as the Warriors are still rolling.

Ari Garcia grabs a rebound and takes the ball coast-to-coast, getting the fastbreak layup to fall.

Continuing her Steph Curry impersonation, Danyella Mporokoso hits yet another triple from the corner, making it a whopping 54-12 advantage for the green and gold.

The Warriors stay hot in the second half

Into the second half, Lily Newton gets the pass and the bank is open as she drains another three for the 61-13 lead.

Mporokoso with the ball again this time on the fastbreak, hits the layup off the glass for a 63-15 warrior lead.

You thought Mporokoso was done with the three-pointers? Think again. She gets another corner three to sink as the lead balloons to 67-15.

Maya Cobb with some nice finesse near the basket hits the layup off the glass. She gives the Warriors a monster 54-point lead at 69-15.

Lily Newton adds another finesse score to her big night. The senior helps the Warriors break the 80-point mark going up 81-20. Waubonsie Valley looks sharp to begin girls basketball regional play, winning 88-32 over Plainfield South. West Aurora awaits in the regional final.