Waubonsie Valley girls bowling caps off undefeated DVC season with victory over Naperville North

Naperville North girls bowling welcomes the top team in the conference this season, Waubonsie Valley, to the Fox Bowl in Wheaton. The DVC Position Night is a week away and the Warriors would love to end the regular season with a perfect conference record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North gets key spare pickups

Ellie Child with a spare to get the Huskies started on the right foot as the lead bowler.

Michelle Baek from Naperville North also does her part with a spare as she gets the five pins in the middle. Baek with a 149 opening game and a series of 417, good for second on the team.

Waubonsie Valley senior Mya Zatloukal picks up where she left off from earlier in the week with a 233 in game one. She ends up with a 596 series to lead all bowlers on the day.

Warriors get the strikes rolling

Lauren Bornhoff also rolls well in the opening game for the green and gold. A strike leads to a game of 179 and a series of 482.

Avery Kahl is one of the key newcomers for Waubonsie Valley. She powers her way to a 187 in game two and a 436 series.

Carly Basjusz from Naperville North does not let the cast on her left arm slow her down, she still manages a 152 in game one to help the Huskies.

Fellow Huskie Sophia Balagat picks up another spare as she ends with her best performance in game three after a 117.

Waubonsie Valley pulls away to stay perfect in the DVC

Trudy Wang with a strike for Waubonsie. A 455 series with three very consistent games for the Warriors.

Sam Wiertelak is ready to contribute as always for Waubonsie Valley. She puts up the second best score of the day with a 589 series, including a 225 in game two.

Naperville North is led by Lois Baek who rolls a 469 behind a pair of great first and second games.

The Warriors get strong performances across the board. Mae McInerney with a series of 476 as she racks up the strikes. Waubonsie Valley ends the DVC girls bowling regular season with a perfect 5-0 record following the victory over Naperville North.