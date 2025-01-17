Waubonsie Valley girls bowling ends DVC slate with win over Naperville Central

Waubonsie Valley girls bowling travels to Naperville Central with less than a week until DVC positioning night! The Warriors enter after beating Naperville North, while Central enters after a narrow defeat to Geneva. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Alice Cecil and Maddie Davila get the evening started for Naperville Central girls bowling

Central is clean on spares early with Alice Cecil knocking down the dominos with a 3-9 spare pick-up. She gets a jog back to the sidelines as part of a 128 score.

Joining in is Maddie Davila who takes care of business with a 1-2 spare in game one. She gets the Redhawks hyped with a 127 to start.

Waubonsie gets the strikes rolling. First Annika Wilberg takes a trip way left towards Brooklyn but sweeps the pins off for the strike. She starts the day with back-to-back 129’s.

On the same pair is Sam Skurka who rolls it on the opposite side in the pocket and watches the pins collapse for a strike. Her high score is 135 in game three.

Central’s Ro Swaekauski gives the Redhawks a boost by shooting a bullet in the pocket that explodes the pins for another strike. Her game-two score of 120 keeps the Redhawks flying.

Asia Mitchell and Mae McInnery get it going for the Warriors

It’s the Warriors’ turn to spares as Asia Mitchell lines it up perfectly at the 5-pin and shoots it down for the mark.

On the next pair over is teammate Mae McInnery who has corner pin swag going across the lanes to the pocket, she waits till finally seeing the seven-pin fall for the strike.

More spares from Central with Lauren Kujat taking on the 1-2-4-8 spare shot. Her throw sends the ball right on target for the conversion as part of a 119 in game two.

Lizzie Atkins continues the sparing spree for Central as she also goes across the map to pick up the 4-7 spare shot in game three.

Waubonsie gets in on the spares from Sam Wiertelak who rolls it on point to pick up the 2-4 spare in the same game.

Waubonsie Valley girls bowling defeats Naperville Central to close out the DVC season

Leading the flock for the Redhawks is Artem Swaekauski. She gets another spare down for Central taking care of the 1-3 shot for the conversion.

Then a bit later, she tosses a laser at the pocket and watches the pins tumble for the strike. Her day ends with a 400 overall series.

But leading the way overall is Warrior Trudy Wang. She starts the day with a slow roll that obliterates the pins for the strike to get herself rolling. Then a bit later, she goes on the opposite side for a Brooklyn and is able to take care of business for another strike. She ends her three-game series with a 470 as Waubonsie Valley takes down Naperville Central by 400 pins to end DVC matches before DVC position night on Thursday.

