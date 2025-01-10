Waubonsie Valley girls bowling fends off Naperville North

The postseason for girls bowling is on the horizon as Naperville North travels to face Waubonsie Valley at Parkside Lanes. Both teams have not played in over two weeks and are looking to keep up in the DVC standings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Kenzie Wattles and Ellie Child throw Brooklyn strikes for Naperville North girls bowling

The Huskies start off strong as Kenzie Wattles throws a missile for Brooklyn and like a snowplow she shoves down the pins for the strike to get her day rolling.

Up next is Wattles teammate, Ellie Child, who follows suit with a Brooklyn shot of her own that also gets the strike. Her high game on the day is 151 in game two.

Waubonsie responds with Mae McInnery throwing it directly at the pocket. She knocks down all the pins for the strike and concludes her day with a 544 overall series.

On the next pair over, Warrior Annika Wilberg is faced with a tricky 2-5-7 split spare shot. She throws the ball right on target, tipping down all the pins for the conversion.

Later on, Wilberg enters strike mode going high on the pocket but pushing down the seven-pin for the X. It’s part of a 178 in game three.

Back with North is Ellie’s sister, Claire Child. She follows her teammates’ path by taking a trip to Brooklyn, throwing the ball on the opposite side of the lanes for the strike. She improves each game with a 102, 122, and 159.

Fellow Huskie Michelle Baek rolls one way out towards the gutter, but the ball loops its way back to the pocket for the strike. It’s part of her 150-game two score.

Waubonsie Valley starts to pull ahead throughout game two

The Warriors counter, Sam Skurka throws a similar shot that also has no difficulty picking up the strike. Game two is also her best game with a 192.

Teammate Trudy Wang has corner pin swag on this shot, as she hits pocket but needs assistance tipping down the 10-pin. She ends the day with a 439 series.

The Huskies turn to spares from Vita Klein who tosses a laser head-on at the five-pin to give herself the mark in game two. A few frames later, Klein goes across lanes for the seven-pin, as the ball slides just over the gutter, but it hangs on just in time to kick down the pin.

Ending game two with a bang is Waubonsie’s Asia Mitchell who loads up the nuclear codes by obliterating the pins in the tenth frame. After another strike, Mitchell lines up for the turkey and knocks down the bird with another strike capping it off with a 202.

Sam Wiertelak leads the day with a 685 series for Wauonbise Valley bowling

Leading the pack for the Huskies is Felecia Openshaw. In game two she takes on the 1-2-8-10 split spare shot throwing it right at the front two which collide into the back two for the pickup. In game three, Openshaw has herself a game, tipping down the four-pin for this strike, and ends with a personal best of 190.

But atop the varsity leaderboards is Waubonsie senior Sam Wiertelak. She ends the second game with seven in a row including these two strikes to give herself a personal best score of 269. Wiertelak leads the day with a 685 series as Waubonsie Valley bowling fends off Naperville North to win by 677 pins. North returns home to face DeKalb next week, while the Warriors will face Naperville Central on the road.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!