Waubonsie Valley girls bowling wins second straight DVC title

The DVC conference championship has arrived at the Fox Bowl for girls bowling. All six DVC high schools are competing for the title with Metea Valley coming into the championship with an undefeated 5-0 DVC regular season record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley looks to hold onto first place in the DVC

All-Conference bowler Grace Parli of Metea Valley High School delivers a strike for the Mustangs. Parli scores a 533 series and finishes 6th place in the overall event.

The Mustangs keep on rolling strikes from another All-DVC bowler, senior Jade Williams. Williams scores a 503 series and finishes in 10th place in the overall.

Let’s head on over to Naperville North with Ellie Child delivering a double on the second roll for this event. On her next ball, Child rolls again, this time she delivers a turkey with an overall score of 384 and a turkey hat for good measure.

Speaking of turkeys, Waubonsie Valley’s Mae McInerney rolls a nice spin to deliver a trio of strikes of her own. Another All-DVC bowler, McInerney scores a 525 for the overall event, finishing in 8th place.

Returning to Husky territory it’s Felicia Openshaw picking up a strike for Naperville North. Openshaw finishes the night with an overall score of 391. Emma Shipley has the top score for the Huskies with a 399 as Naperville North finishes in fifth as a team.

Next up is Naperville Central’s Artem Swaekauski rolling a solid strike for the Redhawks. It’s her fourth straight strike forces Coach Ondrus to do pushups with the team counting them out.

The Redhawk rolls a 380 overall while Alice Cecil leads the team with a 453.

Chanel Edwards and Mya Moore continue their strong seasons

Chanel Edwards of Neuqua Valley delivers a good spin on her ball and a strike for the Wildcats. Edwards catches fire in game three with a 256. Edwards finishes in the top 2 with an overall score of 627. One of two All-DVC selections from Neuqua alongside Aniya Emerson. Neuqua finishes in fourth place as a team.

Mya Moore of Metea Valley is next in line, rolling a strike for the Mustangs. The top individual bowler in the DVC this season, Moore scores a 580 series and places 4th overall on the day.

The Warriors finish strong in game three

Going back to Waubonsie Valley, Asia Mitchell rolls her way towards the pins for a solid strike. Mitchell scores a 417 for the overall event as the Warriors look to pass up Metea Valley with a big final game.

Continuing with Waubonsie Valley is Trudy Wang rolling a strike of her own as part of an impressive 246 in game three. The All-DVC honoree finishes the meet in third place with an overall score of 609.

Sam Wiertelak leads Waubonsie Valley to the DVC championship

The top bowler of the night is Samantha Wiertelak from Waubonsie Valley. The senior was completely locked in, scoring over 200 in every game, including a 243 final game, delivering in the clutch. Wiertelak places first in the overall event with a career-best series of 694. That helps Waubonsie Valley to the top team finish in the tournament by 243 pins over Metea Valley. Sam Skurka and Annika Wilbuerg each finish in the top 20 for the Warriors as well.

The result vaults Waubonsie Valley over the Mustangs to win the DVC girls bowling championship for a second consecutive season. DeKalb finishes in third place as a team behind All-DVC selections Paige Lewis, Addisyn Borota and Elena Shaw.