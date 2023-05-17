Waubonsie Valley girls soccer beats Oswego in the regional semifinal

We are at Bolingbrook high school for a girls soccer regional semifinal. Waubonsie Valley takes on Oswego. Earlier this season, the Panthers beat the Warriors 3-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Taylor Ahmadian scores twice in the first half for the Warriors

Five minutes in Katie Chapman puts a cross into the box that finds Taylor Ahmadian who passes the ball into the back of the net. 1-0 Warriors early on.

Oswego’s turn on the attack. Anna Johnson cuts inside and has a shot on net but her effort is soaked up by Mia McGrew.

Coming back down the field is Taylor Ahmadian who slides the ball through to Ceci Galarza who is taken down in the box. The ref points to spot for a penalty kick.

Stepping up to take the penalty is Ahmadian who slots it bottom corner doubling the Warriors lead going into halftime.

A back and forth second half sees Waubonsie close out the game

On the opening kickoff of the second half the Warriors come out firing. Macy Evans finds Eleanor Oster who fires on net scoring. A quick start puts Waubonsie up by three.

Ten minutes later Gillian Young stands over a corner for Oswego. Her cross finds the head of Grace Braun as the ball deflects into the net. Panthers still down by two.

Oswego looking for another. Gillian Young has a shot from distance that is fought off by Meredith Stemm, getting the rebound is Anna Johnson but she’s also denied by Stemm.

WV looking to extend their lead. Katie Chapman finds Taylor Ahmadian on top of the box whose backheel pass goes to Thanya Castelan and the Sophomore isn’t gonna miss from there restoring the Warriors three goal lead.

Not even a minute later Anna Johnson has a shot from distance that is to much for Stemm to handle cutting the deficit back to two.

Oswego pushing for one last chance. Anna Johnson brings the ball down and has a shot on net but Meredith Stemm makes the save.

Waubonsie Valley holds on to upset Oswego by a score of 4-2. The Warriors advance to the regional final against Plainfield North.

