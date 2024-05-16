Waubonsie Valley girls soccer takes care of Plainfield East in Regional Semis

Waubonsie Valley girls soccer takes on Plainfield East in a Regional Semifinal at East Aurora. The winner of this game will take on Naperville North on Friday night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Plainfield East’s Anna Jenkins stands tall in net

The Plainfield East defense holds early on as Cecilia Galarza outraces the Bengals defense looking to gain momentum. She takes the shot but it’s corraled by Anna Jenkins to keep the game scoreless.

A little later the Warriors continue to push the issue as Thanya Castelan gets the long ball and runs towards the net hoping to score, but it is stopped just in time by Jenkins before it can cross the line.

Taylor Ahmadian scores a brace for Waubonsie Valley

The Warriors finally break through as Taylor Ahmadian pushes through the Bengals’ defense. She shoots low past Jenkins and gets the Warriors on the board with a 1-0 advantage.

Ahmadian wouldn’t be done. A little later, Eleanor Oster passes the ball from the middle of the field finding Ahmadian again. She dribbles past Jenkins and taps the ball in for another goal. The Warriors lead 2-0 at the end of the first half.

At the start of the second half, East looks to gain momentum. Off the corner kick, the Bengal’s initial shot is blocked by the Waubonsie defense. They go again but it’s tipped away by Lauren Bornhoff to keep the Bengals scoreless.

Waubonsie Valley girls soccer defeats Plainfield East and advances to the Regional Final

After that, Waubonsie starts to run away. Castelan outruns two Bengals defenders and tips the ball in for a wide-open goal that extends the Warriors’ lead to 3-0.

Then to cap things off, the Warriors quadruple it. Jenkins blocks away this initial shot by Galarza, but Oster is there for the rebound and puts it through giving Waubonsie a 4-0 lead. They win by that score and will take on Naperville North in the Regional Final on Friday night.