Waubonsie Valley girls swimming celebrates a win over Naperville North on Senior Night

It’s time to hit the pool for another DVC matchup as Waubonsie Valley girls swimming hosts Naperville North. Both teams look to build momentum with the DVC championships just one month away. The Warriors look to bounce back after their loss to Neuqua Valley. On the other end of the pool, the Huskies look to continue their strong start in conference after their win over Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors make an early splash

After a strong start in the 200-yard medley relay, the Warriors look for back-to-back victories in the 200-yard free. Waubonsie senior Abbey Brown has the slight advantage with teammate Kamylle Centeno and North’s Amy Rea just an arm’s length behind. The senior goes on to extend her lead as she is the first to reach the wall with a time of 2:04.96 seconds. Waubonsie’s Kamylle Centeno finishes in second in a close race against North’s Amy Rea.

Delaney Lund adds another win for the Huskies

Now into the 50-yard free. Husky Laney Lund is out in front with Warrior Estelle Castaneda applying pressure. Going down the stretch, it’s the Husky to reach the wall first with a time of 24.83 seconds, with Castaneda taking second place with a time of 25.15 seconds. Later in the meet, Lund would go on to win the 500-yard freestyle.

Leaping off the boards

Moving over to the diving boards, Waubonsie senior Ella Buchenauer’s strong dives secured the first-place finish with an overall score of 251.65 points. Stella Hutchinson takes home second place for Waubonsie with an overall score of 207.10, while Lucy Hunter took the top spot for the Huskies with 204.55 points to secure third place.

Back into the pool after diving, it’s time for the 100-yard free. Castaneda holds a narrow lead over North’s Ella Hanson. Going down to the wire, the Warrior holds on for the first-place finish at 55.03 seconds, with Hanson finishing in second at 56.65 seconds. Waubonsie’s Malika Madiman took third place, with Abigail Baker finishing in fourth.

Moving over to the 100-yard backstroke, Warrior Madelyn Hartsell has the early advantage over teammate Kamylle Centeno, with Huskie Jane Freeman looking to close the gap. Down to the last 25 yards, Hartsell and Centeno are neck-and-neck as Hartsell reaches the wall in a split-second victory with a time of 1:01.24 seconds. Centeno finishes not far behind with a time of 1:01.54 seconds. Freeman takes the top spot for the Huskies at 1:07.50 seconds.

Waubonsie earns the Senior Night win

Next up is the 100-yard breaststroke as Warrior teammates Brooklyn Landtiser and Aubrey Talaga are within striking distance of each other. In a photo finish, Landtiser takes first place with a time of 1:12.30 seconds, while Talaga finishes in second place with a time of 1:13.11 seconds.

It’s time to close out the night with the 400-yard freestyle. Huskie Laney Lund has the slight advantage over Warriors Mirabelle LaCoursiere and Madelyn Hartsell. Lund is the first to switch as Sofie Rutkowski looks to extend their early lead, with Warrior Malika Madiman applying the pressure. Later on, it’s the Huskie relay team of Lund, Rutkowski, Peyton Wikman and Nora Devaney in lane two who close out the night with the first-place finish in 3:45.24. Waubonsie’s Hartsell, Madiman, Saanvi Khopkar and Abbey Brown finish in second place at 3:46.45.

Despite the Huskies taking first in the last event of the evening, Waubonsie Valley gets back into the win column with the 116-70 victory.

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