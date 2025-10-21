Waubonsie Valley girls swimming coasts by Naperville Central on Senior Night

Welcome back to girls swimming and diving action as Waubonsie Valley celebrates before jumping for a showdown against Naperville Central. The Redhawks are coming off their own Senior Night victory after defeating Metea Valley last week and seek to spoil the Warriors’ Senior Night festivities. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Naperville Central relay starts strong

Central starts the night off strong, securing the first event win in the 200-yard medley relay led by Shannon Hsu, Macy Fults, Madeline Saccameno, and Alexa Goldstone.

The Redhawks stay in the winning mindset in the 200-yard freestyle as Avery Meisenheimer dominates in lane five for the majority of the race, finishing first with a time of 1:59 minutes.

In the 200-yard IM, Waubonsie’s Mirabel LaCoursiere starts strong. Still, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, and Central’s Goldstone finishes strong, passing up LaCoursiere for another Redhawk event win.

The Warriors look to gain some momentum before diving starts in the 50-yard freestyle. From start to finish, Warrior Anna Honcharuk holds first place for Waubonsie with a time of 24.48 seconds, capturing their first win of the night.

As we take a break from the swim events, we switch it around to some diving action. Tonight’s top three divers are Central’s Anna Lazovski with 232.50 points, taking third place. Waubonsie takes the top two spots. In second with a solid round of 268.80 points is Ella Buchenauer, while the Warriors’ star senior Lucia Caruso takes first place, setting a new school record with a six-dive total of 285.70 points.

The Warriors put an exclamation point on the Senior Night win

After diving concludes, the Warriors pick up some momentum as the 100-yard butterfly gets underway. LaCoursiere feeds off the momentum as she dominates the event, securing another win for the green and gold, setting the tone for the remainder of the meet. Teammates Aubrey Talaga and Saanvi Khopkar take second and third.

Up next is the 100-yard freestyle, and the momentum moves in the Warriors’ favor as Honcharuk secures another first-place event win for Waubonsie, while Avery Meisenheimer secures second for the Redhawks. Shannon Hsu takes third with Malini Madiman from Waubnsie in fourth.

Naperville Central is able to pick up wins in the 100-yard backstroke from Alexa Goldstone and the 100 breast from Macy Fults to tighten things up on the scoreboard.

The Warriors would go on to secure the 200-yard freestyle relay win as well, led by Calin Ball, Anna Honcharuk, Estelle Castaneda, and Malani Madimann, and a Senior Night victory as Waubonsie comes from behind and defeats Naperville Central 101-85.

