Waubonsie Valley girls swimming cruises to a win over Metea Valley

We have some DVC swimming action on a Thursday afternoon, as Waubonsie Valley girls swimming hosts the Metea Valley Mustangs for the first time this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams win races early on

The events started with the 200-yard medley relay as the swimmers took off for their first 50 yards. Freshman Aubrey Talaga gives the Warriors an early advantage in setting up Calin Ball. The relay remained neck and neck in lanes four and five as it came down to Sarah Voakes and Anna Honcharuk, but in the end, Waubonsie won the relay with a time of 1:56.

Now we go to the 200-yard freestyle, where the race was once again a close one. It was down to three swimmers in lanes three four and five, but The Mustangs senior Emily Schalk edges out Waubonsie’s Abbey Brown and Isidra Perea.

Diving over to the 200-yard IM, where Metea Valley freshman Ellen Chua battles with her own teammate. Chua and Molly Schalk go stroke for stroke, but Chua gets the win with a time of 2:23.

Following the diving portion, is the all-eventful 200-yard freestyle relay with lanes two through five beginning with great entries. Setup Emily Schalk of Metea looked to be in control midway through the relay, but a late push from Warrior Ruby Meier set up the fourth and final swimmer. Honcharuk for the Warriors gets the win and finishes with a time of 1:44.42 (one minute and forty-four point four two seconds). Metea lane four team gets second.

Waubonsie Valley girls swimming coast to a win

And for the final event of the evening the 400-yard freestyle relay, in which the Waubonsie Warriors took the lead and never looked back. Brown started things out as the rest of her team, Ball, Bella Plude and Caroline Knell, coasted to the end with a 3:57, nine seconds faster than the next team.

Waubonsie takes home the team victory, with a final score of 193-172.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!