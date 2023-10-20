Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball spoils Neuqua Valley’s Senior Night with a two-set win

It is Senior Night at Neuqua Valley High School as the Wildcats go up against the Waubonsie Valley Warriors in the second-to-last girls volleyball conference matchup of the regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The first set starts with Waubonsie Valley’s Noami Dowd scoring the first point of the match to help set the topne.

The Warriors keep on going as Ava Bellafiore jumps up for the kill, and the Warriors take a 3-1 lead.

Neuqua and Waubonsie in an early shootout

Neuqua Valley is looking to get in on the scoring too, and Eleanor O’Neal does so by going for the kill.

The run of kills and points keep on going, and Kaitlyn Reinhard for the Warriors jumps up and smacks the ball for a kill.

Later on, Wildcat Lara Clifford is in and she taps the ball in for the point. Neuqua Valley trails 11-7.

Warriors turn it on in set one

The Warriors get one back as Maddie Hwang’s serve lands down for the ace to make it 12-7.

Furthermore, Naisha Khanna jumps up and smacks the ball for a kill. The score is 19-13 in favor of Waubonsie Valley who is beginning to pull away.

Set point for Waubonsie and Naisha Khanna seals the deal with an ace. The Warriors win set one 25-16.

O’Neal starts set two strong for Neuqua

Set two begins with Neuqua’s O’Neal going in for the kill and score for the Wildcats to make it 2-0 in their advantage.

O’Neal is at again as she jumps up to deliver another kill. The Wildcats still hold the early 4-3 lead.

Now they are down by 3, but Hailey Stumpf comes in to deliver a kill as the Cats trail 8-6.

The Warriors have a trick up their sleeve as Naomi Dowd delivers a huge kill that breaks a 15-all tie.

Neuqua responds to the call as Lara Clifford delivers a kill of her own, but the blue and gold still trails.

Waubonsie spoils the senior night party

Waubonsie Valley responds back to the previous play with Naomi Dowd delivering another kill. It’s 18-16 Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors hope to hold on for the two-set win.

The score itself brought attention to Waubonsie Valley’s Ava Bellafiore, who sinks the ball in for the match point. Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball plays Senior Night spoiler over Neuqua Valley in straight sets by scores of 25-16 and 25-19.

