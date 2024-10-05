Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball sweeps Naperville North

Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball hosts Naperville North in a DVC matchup. Both teams lost their previous matches and are looking to get back into the win column. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North jumps out in front early but Liv O’Hara and the Warriors close is strong

The Warriors start strong in this one as Naomi Dowd sets the tone with a powerful kill to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

The Huskies respond with sophomore Joelle Pye-Blacknard delivering a great serve to cut into the early lead.

A few rallies later, Warrior’s setter Liv O’Hara delivers an excellent spike to give her team a 10-9 lead.

As the first set continues, Huskie Middle Blocker Heidi Mick attacks on a great kill. She gives North an 11-10 lead.

The Warriors keep on fighting and now jump out to a three-point lead thanks to Dowd’s amazing block.

Waubonsie keeps applying the pressure and their on a big run. Outside Hitter Kaitlyn Reinhard joins the “Spike Party” as she gives the Warriors a 24-16 lead.

The Huskies would not score again in the first set as Reinhard spikes one down once more to close out the first set. Waubonsie wins it 25-16.

Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball stops the North run

The second set starts off in a close battle, with both sides making good defensive plays. First, it’s Mick for North, as she trims to Warriors’ lead to 4-3.

Then, Waubonsie Middle blocker Kathryn Travis and Reinhard combine for a block to tie the set at 6.

The Warriors jump out ahead again later on in the second set, but Huskie Outside Hitter Bella Fleurima soars in for the kill. North still trails by six.

The Huskies add on more points as Pye-Blacknard Delivers another great kill to trail the Warriors 12-17.

The Huskies are on a big run, as they try to force a third set. Fleurima cuts the lead to just three as her team trails 20-23.

Fleurima then makes it a one-point set here with a powerful kill, however, the Huskies commit some costly turnovers to close it out, giving the Warriors a 25-22 set two win. Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball defeats North in straight sets!