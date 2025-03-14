Waubonsie Valley girls water polo claims home opener 19-10 over Sandburg

Waubonsie Valley girls water polo kicks off its home opener with a matchup against Sandburg. The Warriors are looking to go 2-0 after a 15-7 win against Lockport earlier in these week, while the Eagles are looking to start off their season with a win. Last year’s match saw Sandburg beat Waubonsie 9-4 at Sandburg. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie wastes no time getting going. In the opening seconds, Hadley Vierck on the side finds Ruby Meier who is left alone in front of the net. The short distance gives Meier the chance to throw it past the goalie for the opening goal.

Sandburg comes right back minutes later. Gianna Elizondo finds Claudia Abram, and despite pressure in her face, she puts it top shelf past the Warriors and through to tie the game up at 1-1.

Waubonsie Valley takes the early advantage

Now with the score 3-1 Waubonsie, Meier continues her impressive start getting the quick pass and like a dart, she throws in the mid-range shot for another goal to quadruple the Warriors’ advantage.

On defense, Waubonsie remains stout as Abram finds Hannah Pautsch in front of the net, but her shot is blocked away by Emma Buchenauer who makes a nice save to keep the Eagles stuck at one goal.

Off the save, Waubonsie gets the passing game going with Vierck on the right side again finding Meier in front of the net, and from short range again, she puts it past the Eagles goalie to make it a 5-1 game for Waubonsie.

Meier gets in on defense as she knocks the ball away as it floats at the middle of the pool. The race for the ball is on eventually being taken by Waubonsie’s Calin Ball whom also gets the short range shot down to widen the Warrior’s gap over the Eagles.

Sandburg looks to get back in it at the end of the quarter, but the Warriors defense again is strong. Meghan Donnell finds Abram on the far side, but her shot is tipped off the hands of Buchenauer as Waubonsie leads 7-1 after one quarter.

Sandburg gets the offense going

In the second, Sandburg is on the offensive again. This time Abram finds Pautsch up the middle and her shot goes high over Buchenauer’s head and into the goal for the score to get things moving.

On their next possession, Gianna Elizondo throws it deep down the other end finding Abram who’s left all alone again. She throws it top shelf over Buchenauer to close the gap down 7-3 early in the second.

But Buchenauer shows off her arm strength as well, firing a rocket down the other way to Malini Madiman. Faced with a tough angle, Madiman throws it to the only spot she can and sends it through to give the momentum back to Waubonsie up 8-3.

Meier joins in on the action again, as she gets the ball again in front of the net and puts it through to give Waubonsie another goal. The Warriors lead 10-5 at halftime.

The second half features more of the same, this time it’s Meier who passes it over the Vierck and up the middle, she has plenty of time and space to toss it in to open up the scoring spree for Waubonsie again.

Waubonsie’s defense continues to stop Sandburg in their tracks. The passing game up the middle for the Eagles goes off the corner of the post, however, they claim the rebound and go again. The ensuing shot from Abram is deflected by several Warriors, before being secured by Buchenauer to keep the Eagles at bay.

The Waubonsie Valley offense overpowers the Eagles

The Warriors put an exclamation point on the night. Vierck gets the quick pass and from almost the middle of the pool, she shoots a lightning bolt that goes over all Sandburg defenders’ heads including the goalie for another score. Both sides trade goals late in the game, but Waubonsie Valley girls water polo claims the victory with a strong 19-10 win over Sandburg in their home opener. The Warriors play their first DVC game on Tuesday hosting Metea Valley.

