Waubonsie Valley girls water polo defeats Metea Valley thanks to a late goal

Waubonsie Valley girls water polo looks to stay unbeaten as they host the Metea Valley Mustangs in an early season matchup. The Warriors are looking to go 3-0 on the season with their last win against Sandburg. While the Mustangs continued their win streak as they won their previous matchup against Barrington.

Waubonsie girls water polo and Metea Valley get the DVC season underway

Warriors Emma Buchenauer delivers a great save as Mustangs Addison Bludgen gets her shot blocked! Shortly thereafter, the Mustangs get a penalty shot and she scores to give her team the lead.

The Warriors fight back as Ruby Meier scores the goal to cut the lead down one early in the first quarter. The Mustangs responded with Addison Bludgen getting her early revenge for the blocked shot attempt.

The Warriors responded with a goal being scored by Warriors sophomore Jackie Knothe.

The back-and-forth action continues as Mustangs Lillian Witte scores a beautiful floater shot into the net to give her team a 2 point lead in the first.

The Mustangs would add to their lead as Riley Fluery scores a goal in the second. Warriors Freshman Hadley Vierck delivered a bullet pass to score a goal for her team, the Warriors trailed by two points after Vierck scored.

Mustangs’ Addison Bludgen delivers a bullet pass down the water as she comes right back to score! Warriors goalie Emma Buchenauer makes a great save to stop the Mustangs’ offensive attack! Shortly thereafter, Meier scores her third goal of the night. Hervy comes up with her third goal of the night for the Mustangs

Then Ruby Meier puts in an unbelievable throw as she scores her fourth goal of the night! Three minutes later, she scores another goal to add to her spectacular night.

Jackie Knothe Joins the scoring party as she scores her second goal of the night.

Meier touches the ball once again as she gets an easy score for her team to trail within two points

Warriors score the final two goals including a late one from Ruby Meier

The Mustangs responded with a goal by Makayla Paulding to lead 9-8!

Warriors Reece Calvey then ties it up at nine with a goal in front.

Then to wrap it up, Ruby Meier scores our final goal of the night after getting past three defenders! The Warriors win 10-9 and stay undefeated at 3-0 this season!