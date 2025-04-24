Waubonsie Valley girls water polo edges out Naperville Central in a thrilling OT win

Welcome back to girls water polo as tonight’s DVC matchup features Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central. Both teams look to put behind losing streaks of two games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hadley Vierck opens the scoring for the Warriors

Neither the Warriors nor the Redhawks allow any easy points in the first few minutes of play until Hadley Vierck lofts one in as she tallies the first goal of the game for Waubonsie with 3 minutes remaining in the first.

The Warriors look to continue to strike; however, Redhawk goalie Eleni Nicoloudes, who comes up with back-to-back stops, prevents the Warrior offense from scoring more points. With Nicoloudes’ excellent goalkeeping, it sets up her teammate Julia Weber for the penalty shot as she uses that shot to tie it up at one to end the first.

To start the second quarter, Ruby Meier is surrounded by multiple Redhawk defenders before she dishes out to Vierck, who comes up with her goal number two, putting the Warriors ahead 2-1.

The Redhawks look to respond to Vierck’s goal; however, the offense is denied by Waubonise goalie Emma Buchenauer with a nice save However, the Redhawk offense does not give in as Kaylee Shiffer puts it through the back of the net as we go into half tied at two apiece

Due to the intense defense of both teams during the second half, we don’t get another goal until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter as Redhawk Julia Weber finds the back of the net as Naperville Central takes a 3-2 lead.

After a costly foul from the Redhawk defense, the Warriors are given a penalty shot and deliver as Ruby Meier ties the game at three.

Both teams exchange goals in crunch time

Meier looks to give her team the lead as her teammate finds her off the inbound and on the fastbreak, she scores, putting the Warriors ahead 4-3 with less than 30 seconds of play.

Now we are tied at four as the Warriors have possession as Calin Ball inbounds the ball. Her teammates try to find her, and once they do, she scores to give the Warriors a 5-4 lead with twenty seconds to go in regulation.

Eleni Nicoloudes comes in clutch to send the game to OT

With less than three seconds left to play, the Redhawks look for a miracle and get it from their goalie, Eleni Nicoloudes, who connects at the buzzer to send the game into overtime all tied at 5-5!

After a quick goal from the Warriors offense to begin overtime, the Redhawks look to respond with a goal of their own as they distribute the ball before Molly Moore is able to find the back of the net, tying it up at 6-6.

The Redhawks look to keep the scoring option open for the victory. However, it’s Buchenauer with another great save, preventing the score and keeping the game tied.

Ruby Meier wins the game for Waubonsie Valley girls water polo

Buchenauer’s save would lead to the game-winning goal, as Ruby Meier scores and gives the Warriors a hard-fought victory as Waubonsie Valley hangs on to win 7-6 in overtime.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.