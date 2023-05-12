Waubonsie Valley girls water polo pulls away from St. Charles North to move on to sectional semifinal

Alex Skurka’s eight-goal performance leads Waubonsie Valley girls water polo to victory over St. Charles North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Girls water polo has reached the postseason and Waubonsie Valley is ready to begin its run against St. Charles North. Back in March, the Warriors narrowly defeated the North Stars on the road by one.

Alex Skurka enjoys a big first half

It was 1-1 after one quarter, but Alex Skurka fights off the defender and puts the Warriors on top in the second quarter with this goal.

The North Stars look to respond. Sky Lentz battles for a loose ball, draws the foul, and then tosses it to teammate Marissa Sierkosz. Her shot is sent away by Ruby Meier, but Lentz is there for the rebound again. This time she takes it herself and tosses it past the goalkeeper. That one knots the game up at two.

After a Warriors goal, Reese Clavey sends a great lead pass in front of Calin Ball. She’s able to beat everyone to it and wins the 1-on-1 battle with goalie Trinity Lentz. Waubonsie Valley is now up 4-2.

Now with under two minutes left in the half, the Warriors quickly advance the ball into North Star territory where Alex Skurka battles off defenders and scores another goal. That’s her fifth of her eight goals of the night.

Waubonsie Valley keeping St. Charles North at arm’s length

Moving on to the second half, Ball fights off a couple of North Star defenders before tossing it over to Anna Honcharuk. She has nobody in front of her and capitalizes with a goal, extending the lead to 8-2.

Now facing a five-goal deficit, St. Charles North is looking for momentum. Emily Watanapongse launches a long shot that finds the back corner of the net. That one cuts the Warriors’ lead down to four late in the third.

With time dwindling in the third quarter, Ruby Meier offers some pump fakes then unleashes a rocket that zips past the goalie. The Warriors win it 12-5 and advance to the sectional semifinal against Naperville North.

