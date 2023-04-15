Waubonsie Valley girls water polo takes down rival Neuqua Valley 18-8

Alex Skurka’s 10 goals leads Waubonsie Valley girls water polo to 18-8 win over its archrival Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Welcome to Neuqua Valley where the Wildcats girls water polo squad will host rival Waubonsie Valley. There are only a few more weeks of regular season play left and both teams are looking to close the season strong. Last year’s game was at Waubonsie where the Warriors came out victorious 21-7.

Both teams trading goals early

We begin just seconds into the game, and the Warriors are fast to the attack. Ruby Meier swims in, fires the shot over the defender, and gets the goal to go! Waubonsie scores in the first 12 seconds of the game.

Waubonsie goalie Nainika Gupta dishes out a beautiful pass across the pool, which finds the hands of Alex Skurka. She does the rest and gets the goal to make it 2-0.

The Wildcats are now down three, but that’s going to change. The ball movement leads to a goal from Nicole Perea who gets it past multiple Warrior defenders.

Still just about a minute and a half into the game, Wildcat Samira Nadgar takes the one on one and scores. 3-2 Waubonsie.

Neuqua is again on the attack and it’s a 2-0 breakaway. Phoebe Puacz works the give and go with Isabella Marasco before getting the goal. Wildcats still trail 5-3 with a minute left in the first.

Waubonsie Valley finds a groove in the second

Now into the second, Skurka shows off some flair on this goal. She goes with a no-look backhand shot to get it past the Wildcat goalie. It’s the start of a strong Waubonsie second quarter.

Skurka’s teammate Calin Ball uses some inspiration from that last goal, instead, she does the backhand pass. It finds Skurka for the tally and the Warriors lead 7-3.

Ball sees a clear path to the goal, but she passes it over to teammate Anna Honcharuk. She has an easy shot on goal and slides the ball past the goalie for the score.

Ruby Meier seals the deal

Waubonsie looking to close out the game in the third and the goal from Meier might do just that. It helps extend the lead to 14-6 in favor of the Warriors.

Nadgar gets the pass inside and shows off some strength. She goes bar-down with the goal as well, but it would be too late for the comeback. Waubonsie wins 18-8 over its crosstown rival. Skurka recorded a whopping 10 goals while the Wildcats were led by Nadgar’s seven goals.

