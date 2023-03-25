Waubonsie Valley softball is taken down by West Chicago

The spring softball season is underway as we head to Waubonsie Valley, where the Warriors look to earn their first win of the season against the West Chicago Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

West Chicago gets on the board early

The Wildcats waste no time getting on the board first as Sophia Ptak makes solid contact, hitting the ball into the right field and sending it over the fence. West Chicago takes the 1-0 lead early.

West Chicago continues to get on base as Scout Gallager’s bat finds the ball ending up in the outfield, and she makes her way to first base.

The Warriors are able to get out of a jam here via Hannah Laub as the fastball catches the corner to end the inning. But, unfortunately, the Warriors find themselves down 2-0 after the second.

West Chicago extends the lead despite the Warriors effort

West Chicago keeps putting runners on bases. Here, Jasmyn Trigueros’ base hit between the bases brings in Ellie Wingstedt and Abby Del Preto to make it 4-0 in favor of the Wildcats.

The Warriors, despite the deficit, continue to give effort as outfielder Gia Cobert locates the pop fly off the bat of Gallagher and reels it in to end the fifth inning.

Cobert here is showing the same energy here on offense as she gets the base hit to roll right past the mound and gets to first base.

However, the Warriors are unable to bring her home and it’s the West Chicago Wildcats who take home the victory against Waubonsie Valley, 7-0.

