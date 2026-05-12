Waubonsie Valley softball uses early offense to knock off Metea

DVC softball begins its final week of the regular season, and a Monday Valley showdown is first up, with the Metea Valley Mustangs visiting the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. Both teams are coming off close losses, with the Mustangs falling in extras to DeKalb and the Warriors losing a one-run game to Plainfield Central. The Warriors are looking for the season sweep over Metea. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie jumps out to a big early lead

Warrior hitters are ready early. After reaching on a single, Alyssa Tukker steals second base before being joined on the bases by two teammates. With the bases loaded, Elise McMurray-Kendall gets a strikeout before surrendering a bases-clearing hit to Mila Haskins. Grace Riggs, Tukker, and Avery Gage all score thanks to an error, to make it 3-0 Warriors.

Haskins advances to third base on the throw and scores on a Samantha Hughes line drive single. Hughes then scores the Warriors’ fifth run of the inning on a fielder’s choice RBI from Marissa Leaf.

With a cushy lead, Leaf, the Waubonsie pitcher, goes back to work, striking out a pair of Mustangs sandwiched between a base hit from Abby Nayak, who singles the other way.

With Waubonsie leading 6-0 in the bottom of the third, Leaf charges one to center field. Rayma Miller is there for the running catch and the throw to first to double-up the runner, after an umpire’s confirmation.

Metea Valley gets on the board

The Mustangs enter the top of the fourth inning with a walk from Aleyna French.

One out later, Olivia Wipff places a single just inside the chalk to put two aboard. The ensuing sacrifice moves both to scoring position. One run comes across on a wild pitch, another on Nayak’s second opposite-field base hit of the game to make it a 6-2 contest.

Riggs and Tukker keep the Waubonsie bats hot

The bottom of the inning leads off with a Grace Riggs triple to center field. She scores on an RBI-groundout from Avery Gage. A few batters later, Hughes drills the ball again to center, driving in Haskins before scoring on an error herself later in the inning. The Warriors lead 9-2 after four innings.

The bottom of the fifth starts the same way, with a Tukker triple before Riggs comes up with the RBI on an infield single. Riggs steals second and scores on Addison Powell’s single that drops in between the defense to bring the lead to nine at 11-2.

In the top of the sixth, Metea gets two aboard after a single from Maielle Ernser and an error. Haylie Wisch smacks one to center, bringing home both runners. The Warriors add another on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the frame.

Marissa Leaf closes out the Warrior win

Allowing five hits through six, Marissa Leaf toes the rubber for the seventh, searching for a complete game. She strikes out the first batter in the inning, notching her tenth on the outing, before making quick work of the final two outs to bring the Warriors to a 12-4 home victory. Waubonsie Valley treks forward, taking on DeKalb on Tuesday. Metea Valley is next in action on Wednesday in its home finale against Neuqua Valley.