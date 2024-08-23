Waubonsie Valley starts the boys golf conference slate by defeating Metea Valley

The first week of boys golf hits the conference portion as Metea Valley tees off against Waubonsie Valley at Orchard Valley Golf Course. The Warriors look to continue their strong start to the season after winning the McGonagle Championship, while the Mustangs hope to pick up a DVC conference win to start the year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

On hole two Rahil Shah for Metea gets a good tee shot that goes over the pond and heads towards the green. The senior golfs a round of 42 for the Mustangs.

Waubonsie hits strides on short game

Up next is Waubonsie’s Adam Torreon on the same hole. His birdie attempt takes a good roll towards the pin as he later pars to finish it off.

To the fourth hole with Warrior Aanish Kamdar, who gets a short chip with a favorable roll. That gets him in position to par, and he sinks it to score a 37.

The short game seems to help on hole number four as Mustang Tyler Wallace’s shot gets to the middle of the green and helps him to a 45 on the day.

Josh Pijanowski from Waubonsie Valley takes a solid approach to the landing zone as his ball rolls onto the edge of the green and golfs a round of 41.

To the seventh hole, Waubonsie sophomore Avi Khanduja is continuing his strong start to the season as he chips his second shot on the spot. Once he steps right up, he sinks one of three birdies for the round.

Shah boys lead the charge for the Mustangs

Armaan Shah for Metea Valley is hanging out in the middle of the fairway and he takes advantage of the favorable lie and fires an iron shot onto the green. Armaan ties with his brother Rahil for the best Mustang individual score at 42.

Warriors boys golf takes the DVC opener

The ninth hole finds Adam Torreon sinking a par and finishing the round with a score of 38, the third-best individual score for the Warriors.

That top score goes to Khanduja who golfs a round of 35 and these scores help the Warriors get a win over the Mustangs 171-149, starting DVC play on a strong note.

