Waubonsie Valley swims past Benet Academy and DeKalb

Waubonsie Valley boys swimming hosts a tri-meet with Benet Academy and DVC opponent in The DeKalb-Sycamore co-op.

Warriors come out strong in the 200 yard medley relay

Starting off the meet with the 200 yard medley relay. This race was close throughout as the squad of Warriors in Shaun Bahl, Nathan Huynh, Keian Lam, and Alex Schwartz finished .97 seconds ahead of Benets relay.

Keian Lam picks up second win in a row in the 200 yard freestyle

Next up is the individual 200 yard freestyle. This race isn’t as close as Warrior Keian Lam wins his second race in a row 3.06 seconds ahead of teammate Luke Martens.

Tyler Bardek cruises to first place in the 200 Yard IM

Sticking with 200 yards but with the IM. The race looks like it’s going to be close, but finishing 7.14 seconds ahead of DeKalb’s Noah Johnson is Waubonsies Tyler Bardek.

The 50 freestyle sees Jacob Gramer win a close race

Waubonsie looking to win a 4th straight race with the 50 yard freestyle. However DeKalb’s Jacob Gramer finishes .30 seconds ahead of Benet’s Jack Larson. Alex Schwartz from Waubonsie finishes 3rd.

Jack Hansen gets Benet’s first win in the 100 butterfly

Now we have the 100 yard butterfly. This was a competitive race between Benets Jack Hansen and DeKalb’s Max Palacios. In the end Hansen touches the wall first .29 seconds ahead of Palacios.

Jacob Gramer wins his second race in the 100 freestyle

Next up is the 100 yard freestyle. Once again this race is highly competitive. DeKalb’s Jacob Gramer finishes .90 seconds ahead of Benet’s Jack Larson, not far behind Larson is WVs Shaun Bahl.

Waubonsie’s relay team picks up big win in the 200 yard freestyle

After Tyler Bardak wins the 500 yard freestyle we move onto the 200 yard freestyle relay. A race that sees Waubonsies Ethan Huynh, Alex Schwartz, Tyler Bardak, and Sam Lohman pick up a big win for the Warriors.

Shaun Bahl wins the backstroke by three seconds

Time to flip over for the 100 yard backstroke. Like a lot of the races we’ve seen this one came down to the final lap where Shaun Bahl finished 3.25 seconds ahead of Sam Lohman, .46 seconds behind Lohman is Benet’s Harlan Apple.

Waubonsie finishes strong with the 100 yard breaststroke

We finish with the 100 yard breaststroke. The Warriors have won the last three races and they continue that trend as Keian Lam wins this one with a time of 1:00.65.

Waubonsie Valley cruises to a first place finish with Benet Academy in second and DeKalb in third.

