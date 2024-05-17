Waubonsie Valley uses a strong sixth inning to capture the DVC Baseball Tournament Championship

The 2024 DVC Baseball Tournament Championship features the last two champions, with Waubonsie Valley taking on Naperville Central. The Redhawks, who have won the season series and are on a five-game winning streak, including a recent semifinal win over Metea Valley. However, the Warriors, who clinched the regular season DVC title, are determined to continue their strong push before the postseason. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Bats get swinging in the second inning

It was a quiet first inning, so we went to the second with a Ryan Lucas base hit that left the infield and brought in a sprinting and sliding Noah Pilon to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

Next is Ryan Gustiaitis, who can pretty much copy and paste what Lucas did, and that results in a 2-0 advantage for the home team.

Troy Kashul is looking to cook something up for the Hawks in the fourth inning, and it’s off to a promising start with a base hit.

Josh Hung keeps the opponents from scoring

Is Roan Orlanes able to keep the swing? He thinks so with the fly ball, but it’s caught by a diving Josh Hung to retire the side.

Shane Torres builds off that with the chopper through the infield and turning the corner to score is hung and it’s 3-0 Warriors.

Warrior pitcher Ryan Morton can do more than throw the heat as he makes the quick out at first base.

Redhawks take flight in the sixth

In the sixth inning the Redhawks won’t give up. Cooper Page gets a huge base hit to start a potential rally.

Kashul is up to bat again and despite the sac fly, Page tags up and crosses home plate to get the goose egg off the board.

They’re not done yet because Chase Reeder gets a base hit just into the right field and Aiden Clark scores. It’s a one run ball game halfway through six.

Warriors secure the DVC thanks to a strong sixth inning

However the Warriors fill the bases and take advantage of opportunities such as a wild pitch and Hung adds some more insurance.

Ben Ford is up, and he destroys this baseball out to left and goodbye. Ford with a three-run dagger to secure the win for the Warriors. Ryan Morton pitches a complete game, and Waubsonie Valley wins the DVC tournament championship after a 10-2 victory over Naperville Central. The Postseason is up next as WV holds the two seed in their own regional. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!