Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville North boys swimming is decided by the 400-yard relay

It’s senior night for Naperville North boys swimming. The Huskies welcome in Waubonsie Valley boys swimming with the DVC meet just two weeks away. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A group of Huskies win the 200-yard medley relay for Naperville North

Starting with the 200-yard medley relay. The opening race was a close one between a group of Warriors and Huskies, but touching the wall two seconds earlier is the squad from North. That includes Jonathan Wang, Mason Hofmann, Ethan Herscher, and Alvin Ng.

Next up is the 200-yard freestyle. Once again this race came down to the final seconds. Finishing in first is Luke Martens and two seconds behind him is Jack Reif.

Keian Lam and Sam Lohman lead the way in the 200 IM

Sticking with 200 yards but with the IM. The top three in this one were neck and neck throughout. In the end, it’s Keian Lam finishing first followed by Sam Lohman, and Jonathan Wang.

The quickest race in the 50-yard freestyle was by far the closest race of the night. The top three were separated by just .2 seconds. First was Alvin Ng, second was Alex Schwartz, and third was Ethan Herscher.

Waubonsie wins back to back races in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle

After the diving break we jump back into the action with the 100-yard butterfly. No one could pull away in this race but in end it’s Tyler Bardak that finishes in first with a time of 51.80. Closely behind him was Ethan Herscher and Allen Xu.

Continuing the races with the 100-yard freestyle. A common theme in this meet is a close finish between the top swimmers and this one was no different. Sam Lohman finishes out in front and half a second behind him is Joshua Leu.

Jack Reif wins the 500-yard freestyle by one-tenth of a second

Jumping into the final length of the 500 freestyle with a three-way battle for first. Pulling away at the end is Jack Reif who beats Luke Martens by one-tenth of a second. .03 behind Martens is Mason Hofmann.

After that intense finish, we go back to the relays with the 200 freestyle. Out in front with a time of 1:27.48 is a group of North swimmers that consist of Jonathan Wang, Alvin Ng, Trenton Polk, and Ethan Herscher.

Flipping over for the 100-yard backstroke. This one came down to the final second between two Warriors as Tyler Bardak just edged out his teammate Shaun Bahl.

The Warriors remain undefeated in the conference after a close finish in the 400-relay

Moving on to the breaststroke. Jonathan Wang is one of the top swimmers in the area in this race and he shows why. He finishes two seconds ahead of Keian Lam and Alvin Ng.

That brings us to the 400 relay. At this point in the meet Waubonsie has a one-point advantage so whoever wins this one wins the meet. After a highly contested race its the Warriors of Tyler Bardak, Luke Martens, Shaun Bahl, and Sam Lohman that gives Waubonsie the win.

Waubonsie Valley boys swimming remain undefeated in conference play as they take this one 95-88 over Naperville North.

