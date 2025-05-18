Waubonsie Valley wins first-ever DVC Boys Tennis Championship

We’re at Naperville Central for the 2025 DuPage Valley Conference (DVC) Boys Tennis Tournament. Waubonsie Valley enters the weekend undefeated in regular-season conference play at 5-0, leading the year-long standings with 32 points. Naperville North follows with 24 points, while Metea Valley and Neuqua Valley trail close behind with 22 and 20 points, respectively. The tournament finals stretched into Saturday morning after a long day of AP testing on Friday and a dust storm that delayed play in the evening. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley opens the DVC Boys Tennis Tournament on a great note against Central

With the wind howling across Naperville, let’s start with the Two Doubles third-place matchup between Central’s Adriel Jaithra Shreeram and Issac Liu, taking on Waubonsie’s Krish Dave and Kavin Sivapunniyam.

Waubonsie serves in, and Shreeram is quick to put Central on the board. A great down-the-line shot from the Redhawk.

Sivapunniyam sneaks a shot off the net, and Liu keeps it going for Central. The Warrior puts one into a good spot, forcing his opponent into the net. Waubonsie takes set one, 6-4.

A nice rally ensues, and Liu tries to fight off the Warriors. He succeeds as he sends one up high, and WV can’t get to it.

Both Warrior players do well to earn this match-clinching point, as the Redhawks hit it out of bounds. WV takes set two 6-2.

Metea Valley’s Carter Donnelly and Royce Lalani take a back-and-forth match

Moving over to the One Doubles third-place match between Naperville North’s Aarush Bhardwaj and Aaron Yang against Metea Valley’s Carter Donnelly and Royce Lalani.

Donnelly starts with a perfect serve that paints the line and nearly knocks off the camera! What an ace from the Mustang!

Lalani looks to close it out in the first set as he hammers it down for the winner. Metea takes it 6-2.

The Huskies rally big here in the second set, as Yang steps in for a couple of hits at the net. He hammers it down for a score.

Bhardwaj is the next Huskie to pick up a point at the net, after he hits it down following the serve. North takes the second set 7-6, and we head to a tiebreaker to 10 points.

North serves in, and Lalani puts his shot down the left alley for a big Mustang score, and they win the tiebreaker 10-5.

Let’s get the singles action started, and first with the One singles third place match between Mustang Mihir Arya and Wildcat Shaurya Kandhari, who serves it in. The two exchange hits before Arya sends a leaning shot to the left and past the Wildcat. Arya takes set one 6-1.

Kandhari plays it low and short as he heads up to the net. The Wildcat sends down a missile for a score.

The Mustang keeps it going here in the second set and applies some backspin for another tally. Arya wins the second set 6-3 for the third-place crown.

Warriors take one and two singles at the DVC Boys Tennis Tournament

Let’s get the finals started, and first show you a little of North’s Yanson Lew, taking on Waubonsie’s Smayan Tayal in two singles. The two go back and forth with a pretty long rally. Lew looks to make a move, as his shot is out of reach for the Warrior.

However, with the sun popping out, Tayal closes the match with this point. The Warrior takes it 6-1,6-2 for the Two Singles title.

The one singles final is between North’s Ritvik Korrapati and Warrior Hector Diaz, who looks to cap off a perfect DVC season. Diaz serves and with Korrapati heading up the court, the Warrior sends it right past him for the point.

Korrapati responds with a very acrobatic hit that does touch the net and fall down for a point. Either way, it’s a great effort from the Huskie.

Diaz’s power and energy are just too much, as he sends a nice backhand to the back line and forces his opponent into the net. Diaz takes it 6-1,6-3 for the one singles title.

Naperville North underclassmen Kush Shah and Joshua Eun win the three doubles title

The three doubles final is played on Saturday morning between North’s Kush Shah and Joshua Eun, against Waubonsie’s Aarav Jhveri Arjun Yalamanti. The Warriors send it in, and Eun hits it back before Shah takes over at the net for North. He guides one low for a nice point.

Jhveri serves for Metea, and that’s the only hit they need for a score. A nice ace from the Mustang!

North gets it over on the serve. Eun is the next to show off his skills up front, guiding down a nice volley for the point. The Huskies take the third doubles final 6-0, 6-3.

We’ll take a little look at the two doubles final between Neuqua’s Jayden Chiou and Andy Yu, and North’s duo of Noah Eun and Aayush Puntambeker. Eun’s serve here earns the Huskies a point!

Chiou is ready for this serve, as he sends it right down the doubles alley for a great return.

Then, Chiou wraps it up with a solid effort at the net for Neuqua. The Wildcats win the Two Doubles Championship after a 6-4, 6-2 match.

Waubonsie’s Ishan Suresh Kumar and Revanth Kothapalli defeat Neuqua’s Ricky Kim and Evan Yang in One Doubles

Let’s close out the tournament with the One Doubles Final between Neuqua’s Ricky Kim and Evan Yang, facing off against Waubonsie’s Ishan Suresh Kumar and Revanth Kothapalli. This first set is intense, as the two Warriors work together on the serve, with Suresh Kumar smacking to the left.

On the very next serve, Yang notices what just happened and sends it right between the Warriors for the response.

Moments later, Kothapalli puts in a powerful serve that gets past Neuqua for the ace.

Off a serve, Kim moves just before the ball is hit, and it sets up a perfect shot for the Wildcat. His return goes over the Warriors, and Neuqua takes set one 6-5.

Kothapalli serves, and here goes Suresh Kumar once again to the net, hitting it pure for a point. Waubonsie takes set two 6-2, and we head to a deciding set.

Kim serves it in, and the two Warriors head up front for some net play, and Suresh Kumar shows off a great touch for a score. The Warriors pull away in the final two sets, taking the third 6-1 and claiming the One Doubles DVC title!

It also marks a historic moment for Waubonsie Valley, as the Warriors capture their first-ever Boys Tennis DVC Championship and their first conference title in over 15 years. In the final season-long standings, Waubonsie finishes eight points ahead of Naperville North, with Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley, and Naperville Central rounding out the top five.