Waubonsie Valley wrestling picks up a DVC win against Metea Valley

Waubonsie Valley wrestling gets set to host Metea Valley in an early season matchup. The Warriors lost their first conference meet to Naperville Central while this is the Mustang's first DVC match of the season.

Waubonsie comes out strong winning 2/3 of the heavy weight matches

Starting off with the 190 matchup between Zavian Bedon and Nazar Yevelokymenko. Bedon avoids the takedown as he reverses the roles picking up the pin giving the Warriors an early win on.

At 215 we have Josh Housour facing off against Maurice Morrow. At first, it’s Morrow with the strong position but Housour rolls him straight into a pin extending the Warriors lead.

Next up is the 285 match between Leo Hobson and Brady Jones. At first, it’s Hobson who gets three takedowns in a row putting him up 6-0. But finally, Jones finds the right position as he comes from behind to win via pin putting Metea on the board.

The Wojtowich brothers win both of their matches for Waubonsie

Going down to 132 pounds with Evan Wojtowich and Jayden Amin. This was a quick match for Wojtowich as he picks up the early pin and the victory.

Joining in on the action with the 138 matchup between Kazdyn Obert and Juan Arroyo as Arroyo makes quick work of this match winning via pin.

Moving along to 144 pounds as Ethan Wojtowich takes on Adrian Wadas-Luis. Wojtowich would come out of the gates strong picking up eight early points. In the end, it’s Wojtowich walking away with a dominant 15-0 win over Wadas-Luis.

The Warriors finish off the meet strong taking down Metea Valley

Continuing the meet with the 150 match of Desmond Stribley and Austin Wadas-Luis. The Mustang gets Stribley down as he rolls him into position for the pin. Wadas-Luis picks up a big win late on for Metea.

Finishing the night with the 157 weight group of Tyler Verge and Ryan W. The Warrior in Verge finishes this match quickly winning via pin.

That would help Waubonsie Valley wrestling walk away victorious with a 58-18 win over Metea Valley.

