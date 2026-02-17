Waubonsie Valley’s Arie Garcia Makes Half-Court Buzzer-Beater Shot

Arie Garcia Makes Half-Court Buzzer-Beater Shot

In this high-stakes game, the DVC Championship is on the line as the Naperville Central Redhawks visit the Waubonsie Valley Warriors.

Although she’s known as Waubonsie Valley’s top passer all-time, Ari Garcia heaves up a tough Half-Court buzzer beater with time expiring in the third quarter, thanks to a Taylnn Heard pass.

Let’s take another look at this shot, as Garcia leaps off her left foot, off-balance, and banks off the backboard for the bucket.

