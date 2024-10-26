Waubonsie Valley’s Lucia Caruso wins the 2024 DVC Girls Diving Championship

We have the 2024 DVC Girls Diving Championship at Neuqua Valley High School. Wildcat Xara Gin won last year’s championship but has graduated, as nine divers from five schools are ready to compete for this year’s title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

District 203 divers from Naperville North and Central get the meet started

Starting the meet with Naperville North’s Sammara Connolly. The Huskie performs a reverse 1 summersault, tuck for a combined judge’s score of 16.5.

Moving to another Huskie, Sydney Queen is now on the board. She dives to a back one summersault straight for a score of 13.

Now up to go is Naperville Central’s Anna Lazovski. She performs a back one summersault, one and one half twists free and secures a judge’s score of 18! The Redhawk ends the evening in seventh place.

We keep things going within District 203, as Reese Henige is now on the board for the Redhawks. She dives into a back 1 summersault, one and one half twist free. The Redhawk earns a score of 17 and goes on to finish in sixth.

Neuqua Valley’s Lillian Marx now approaches the diving board, and the Wildcat soars into a reverse dive, pike. She collects a score of 21.50 and ends the meet in fifth place, with a combined score of 387.20.

Mustang Bridget Anderson is now up, and she performs a back one summersault, straight for a score of 19. The lone Metea Valley diver places in fourth place on the day, at a score of 392.45.

Buchenauer and Caruso give Waubonsie two top-three finishes at the 2024 DVC Girls Diving Championship

Ella Buchenauer is now up for Waubonsie Valley, where the Warrior performs a back one-and-one-half summersault pike. She secures a score of 16.50 on the dive and gets third place on the night, with an overall score of 407.10.

Neuqua’s Gabi Ursu runs up for the reverse dive, tuck and starts the meet with a score of 20! Then, the Wildcat dives a forward two summersault, pike for a score of 18.5. Ursu gets second place in the DVC with a combined total of 414.10.

Wrapping up the evening with the best diver in the conference and that’s Waubonsie Valley’s Lucia Caruso! Here she does a forward one-and-one-half summersault, pike for a judges score of 18. The Warrior ends the night with a two summersault, pike for a total of 18.5. Caruso is the 2024 DVC Girls Diving Champion, with a final combined score of 422.90.

All Divers will compete at the Metea Valley Sectional on November 9!