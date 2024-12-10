Waubonsie Valley’s Moses Wilson flies up for two highlight-reel slams

Waubonsie Valley’s Moses Wilson earns the Boys Play of The Week with not just one, but two highlight reel slams for the Warriors. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Waubonsie Valley’s Moses Wilson takes liftoff twice against Metea Valley

First, Metea tries to bring it up but Cade Valek steals it away. Josh Tinney puts the oop on a platter to Wilson, who yams it down with authority.

Then, we saw this connection cook teams last season, and they’re already doing it again early this year. Tyreek Coleman feeds Wilson for the reverse alley-oop! His head nearly hits the backboard and let’s take one more look at the plays.

Waubonsie has started the season undefeated, and Wilson is showing he’s one of the most athletic players in the state.

