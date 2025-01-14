Waubonsie Valley’s Sam Wiertelak bowls seven straight strikes

We’re at Parkside Lanes for a bowling matchup between Waubonsie Valley and Naperville North and Warrior bowler Sam Wiertelak connects on seven consecutive strikes as part of a personal best-game score of 269! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Waubonsie Valley bowler Sam Wiertelak bowls her personal best game against Naperville North

With DVC Positioning Night a few weeks away, Wiertelak is looking for a top spot. These three strikes are part of seven in a row, and she smiles through it all. On the final throw, Wiertelak gets the final pin to drop and her face says it all.

She leads the day with a 685 series as Waubonsie Valley bowling fends off Naperville North to win by 677 pins!

