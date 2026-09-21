Waubonsie’s Ella Buchenauer shines on the boards

Let’s hop into the Neuqua Valley pool, where Waubonsie’s Ella Buchenauer shines on the diving boards. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Buchenauer with a strong showing on the boards

On the dive, Buchenauer performs an inward one-and-a-half somersault tuck and keeps her legs straight with a smooth splash. This plunge from Buchenauer earns her a 44 and our girls’ Play of the Week.

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