Waubonsie’s Logan Dilallo wins the 2025 Boys DVC Diving Championship

The Boys DVC diving championship takes place at Naperville North High School. Four of the Naperville area schools are here to make a splash for the DVC championship so let’s dive into the event. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville-area schools get the completion started at the 2025 DVC Boys Diving Championship

Starting on the board is Waubonsie Valley’s Brad Gabrielse performing the forward somersault 1 twist free. This performance for the senior earns him a 19.5 and an overall score of 330.70 for second place.

On the board is Naperville Central’s Ryan Serbinski performing the inward 1.5 somersault tuck. This dive earns him a straight 6.5 while finishing the day with a score of 305.55.

Up next is Neuqua Valley’s Jack Stevens performing the reverse somersault tuck. The Wildcat scores a 19 on this dive and an overall score of 296.40.

Furthermore, Naperville North’s Joshua Shin performs the back dive. He earns a 21 for the performance, however, The Huskie was unable to complete the rest of the meet due to a leg injury.

Later on, Chris Newton of Neuqua Valley is on the board performing the inward dive pike. Newton scores 17.5 for the dive and ends the day with an overall score of 249.60.

Back to the Huskies, it’s Luca Pantel performing the back dive straight. Pantel’s performance earns him an 18 and an overall score of 310.05.

Waubonsie Valley’s Logan Dilallo takes first place

Up next it’s Naperville Central’s Emerson Wood performing the reverse somersault tuck. The overall dive gives the Redhawk a 20.5 and a third-place spot with a score of 327.30.

The final diver of the night is Waubonsie Valley’s Logan Dilallo performing the forward 2 somersault tuck. Dilallo scores a 19.5 on the dive en route to a first-place finish at the DVC championship! He scores at 337.75, about seven points ahead of second place.