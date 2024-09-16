Waubonsie’s Siya Sohal and Hannah Lee hit identical long-distance putts

For this week’s Girls Play of The Week, we have a rare two-for-one special in golf, with Siya Sohal and Hannah Lee hitting pretty much the same long-distance putt! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Siya Sohal and Hannah Lee both drain their birdie putts at White Eagle Golf Club

On hole two at White Eagle Golf Club, Lee is up first for the Warriors. The junior hits this one with some solid speed and the perfect accuracy for birdie! Now, Sohal, a little bit further away, does the same at Lee! The senior has a little less pace on the putt, but it’s good enough to drop for birdie!

