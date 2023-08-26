Waubonsie’s Tyler Threat dashes 75 yards for the touchdown

Our first boys Play of the Week comes from week one of the IHSA football season, where Waubonsie’s Tyler Threat shows off his athleticism. The Warriors opened the season against Oswego East and Threat’s play is one of the reasons for a Waubonsie victory. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Waubonsie’s Tyler Threat runs wild

Just under ten minutes to play in the game. Luke El-sea hands off to Threat who shows off his patience in the backfield and breaks a tackle before running 75-yards for the touchdown. A massive play from the Warrior put Waubonsie up 21-7 and eventually a 28-7 win.

Threat had over 200 plus all-purpose yards along with three touchdowns. It’s a great start to the season for Threat and the Warriors!

