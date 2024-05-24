West Aurora softball takes down Metea Valley in the Regional Semifinals

Nine-seed West Aurora softball travels to Metea Valley for an IHSA Regional Semifinal. The Mustangs enter as DVC Champions and winners of four straight while the Blackhawks enter after beating Plainfield South. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Katelyn Serafin gets West Aurora softball started on the mound and in the box

West Aurora starts off sharp as Katelyn Serafin hits a ground ball out to left field, allowing third base runner Sarah Tarr to score putting the Blackhawks up 1-0.

Serafin is on the mound and looks solid to begin her outing by first striking out Genevieve Gonzales with a swing and a miss, then doing the same to Nora Erwin a little later. It would be two of her seven strikeouts on the mound.

She would provide more action from the plate, as she hits a pop-up out to center field that allows Tarr to get in another run extending the Blackhawks’ lead, up 2-0 in the top of the third.

Blackhawks add on more runs and lead the Mustangs by six

In the top of the fourth, West Aurora adds on as Mackenzie Fraus hits a fly ball to center field. Bella Marzullo races from first to home, making it 3-0 in favor of the Blackhawks.

A little later, Tarr gets in on the batting action, as she hits a pop-up that can’t be caught by the shortstop. Macie Spenny scores to extend their lead to 4-0.

The hits would keep on coming as Ionicca Rivera hits a line drive out to center field which brings in two more runs from Tarr and Keira Hayton to make it 6-0 West Aurora midway through the fourth.

Metea Valley scores late but West Aurora advances to the IHSA Regional Finals

Metea looks to counter in the bottom of the fourth, as Riley O’Neill bunts out to first, but it allows third base runner Grace Feeley to sneak home putting the Mustangs on the board down 6-1.

In the top of the fifth, West Aurora’s Diana Vargas sends this ball deep into left field and behind the fence for a two-run home run.

In the bottom of the fifth, Gonzales hits a bomb out to right field that is out of the park for a two-run home run. However, West Aurora softball hangs on to win 8-3 against Metea Valley, and advance to the Regional Finals against number one seed Wheaton-Warrenville North.