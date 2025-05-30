West Aurora softball wins a thrilling Regional Semifinal against Naperville Central

The number seven seed, Naperville Central softball, takes on number ten West Aurora a day after being rained out, with the Redhawks playing host. The Redhawks had won five straight before falling in a double-header to Oswego East on Saturday. West Aurora is looking to bounce back after their 4-2 loss against Larkin. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Sara Tarr and West Aurora Softball go up 3-0 against Naperville Central

In the bottom of the first, following hits from Riley Silvers and Cali Lenz, Central’s Shea Meech singles on a pop fly toward left field to load the bases for the Redhawks.

Natalie Lau is up next, but she grounds into a double play as West Aurora gets Cali Lenz trying to advance to third and Lau at first to escape the jam.

Looking to get things started in the top of the second, West Aurora’s Bella Doyle doubles on a fly ball far into center field.

After an Alyssa Falcone single and a Nevaeh Keys strikeout, Natalie Barbossa launches out to center field. Courtesy runner Lila Hopkins and Falcone bring home the first runs of the game as the Blackhawks lead 2-0.

The Blackhawks continue to find success as Sara Tarr doubles on a line drive towards center field as Barbosa reaches home plate to extend the lead to 3-0 after two innings.

Naperville Central scores three runs after Fiona Brown doubles

Avery Miller is pitching for the Redhawks after allowing a leadoff triple to Bella Marzullo with Macie Spenny hitting for West Aurora. Spenny grounds into a double play as Miller gets the out at first. Jamie Saran throws home to catcher Riley Silvers who gets the tag on Marzullo at the plate for the double play!

In the bottom of the fifth, Riley Silvers looks to build momentum for the Redhawks. Silvers doubles on a line drive towards center field.

Moments later. Cali Lenz singles on a pop fly as Silvers gets Central on the board. The Redhawks trail 3-1 heading to the sixth.

Central’s Avery Hayward starts the bottom of the sixth with a single on a line drive towards third base,

Runners on first and second for the Redhawks after a walk from Lacey Williams. Fiona Brown doubles on a fly ball to right field as Avery Hayward and courtesy runner Avery Miller meet at home plate to tie the game, 3-3.

West Aurora gets past Naperville Central after a big inning

Later in the inning, Silvers drives a sacrifice fly to deep left field. Brown races home before the ball reaches home plate to put Naperville Central in front for the first time. The Redhawks lead 4-3 entering the final inning.

After getting the first out of the seventh, Sara Tarr draws a walk from Miller and steals second.

Keira Hayton keeps the hope alive for the Blackhawks with this pop fly single towards left field. Tarr reaches home plate to tie the game at 4-4. Miller then gets Del Toro on a lineout to second baseman Meredith Cann.

With two outs, Macie Spenny hits a ground ball toward right field and reaches first on an error. Hayton scores to retake the lead for West Aurora, 5-4 going into the bottom of the seventh.

Down to their final out, Avery Hayward singles for the Redhawks to put the tying run on base.

Hoping to keep the season alive, Lacie Williams grounds into a fielder’s choice as Hayward is out at second base as Tarr makes the play to end the game.

West Aurora softball gets the intense win over Naperville Central, 5-4. West Aurora advances to the Regional Finals and will play on Saturday against the number two seed, Wheaton North.