West Aurora upsets top ranked Naperville North in the Boys Soccer Sectional Semis

Fourth-seeded West Aurora faces Naperville North boys soccer on a windy evening with a spot in the sectional final on the line. The Huskies won their regional championship, 5-0, against Oswego East, while the Blackhawks outlasted Bolingbrook, 2-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North creates a handful of chances but can’t find the back of the net

Just two minutes into the contest, North’s Connor Hanrahan is throwing in from the far side. The lofty toss bounces around before finding Colin Mcmahin who can’t convert the header attempt.

After another throw-in a few minutes later, the Huskies get the ball to Nicholas Ladas in front of the goal, but his shot misses to the right.

A few minutes later, Sam Hess nearly finds the back of the net off a place kick, instead connecting with the crossbar. After regaining possession, another Hess place kick sails wide.

The Huskies contain the ball on the Blackhawk side of the field for much of the first half, but another header, this one by Jaxon Stokes, is saved by Luis Garcia.

West Aurora and North come inches away from breaking the scoreless game

Now in the second half, Hanrahan continues to push but his attack is sent away by Noe Del Rio.

The Blackhawks counter with a shot drilled from 40 yards out by Justin Sadi, but Jack Bouska makes the save, tipping it out of play.

Later on, Ladas again is in a position to score. His strike tips off of Garcia’s glove hits the right bar, and back into the keeper’s hands.

Pedro Delgado scores to lift West Aurora past Naperville North in the IHSA Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinals

With 15 minutes left in regulation, Pedro Delgado from the far corner lines up a shot that curves around Bouska and the wall of defenders and into the goal, the Blackhawks lead 1-0.

Stokes tries to respond a few minutes later but Sadi’s strong defense denies his shot. Not long after, the corner kick ricochets in front of Stokes but his kick misses high.

The Blackhawks would try to secure some insurance, but this Ivan Cardenas shot misses to the left.

With one final push to tie it up, McMahon off of the corner lines up Hess in front, but it’s no good.

As the clock winds down, the Blackhawks celebrate the upset over the top-ranked Huskies. West Aurora advances to the sectional final to face off against Naperville Central on Friday. It’s the first time since 2013 that the Huskies will not play for a Sectional Championship, as North ends their season with a record of 20-2-1.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!