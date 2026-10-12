West Chicago girls swimming wins on Senior Night over Benet

Benet Academy girls swimming hits the road to West Chicago, taking on the Wildcats. The Redwings seek to spoil the blue and white’s senior night. Benet has one final dual next week before conference meets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Wildcats pounce their way to victory

We begin with the 200 relay. Wildcat Maddie Seykora and Redwing Eleanor Parsinen fight for the finish, with the Wildcat winning by just over one second.

It was a tight race in the 50-yard freestyle. Wildcats Claire Schumacher and Katherine Conklin finished at the top, with times of 25 flat and 25.29 each. Benet’s Abigail Morrissey finished with a time of 25.67.

The Redwing Junior outpaced the competition in the 500 freestyle. Her time of 5:22.70 was good for first place.

It was another close race in the 100 backstroke. Wildcats Claire Simon, Larsen Hill, and Redwing Coco Pearson were all in the running for first position, but it was Simon out on top. While waiting for the scores to populate, Simon and Pearson saw their times and shared a nice moment of sportsmanship.

Another photo finish was in order in the 400 free relay. Benet’s Pearson and Wildcat Jenna Bilut go head to head for the finish, and Bilut pulls through by 14 hundredths of a second.

In the end, the Wildcats protected their home pool, winning 136-47.

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