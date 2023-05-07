Wheaton Co-Op boys gymnastics wins sectionals at Downers Grove North

Postseason boys gymnastics takes us to Downers Grove North. Naperville Central is the lone area team among seven other schools looking to earn the final spots for the state championship Saturday next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Central’s Tim Engman impresses on the parallel bars

We begin with the parallel bars as Tim Engman puts together a strong performance and finishes his routine cleanly for a score of 7.3.

Kaneland’s Ethan Yost hops on the bars, and his strong effort earns him a score of 8.3, helping him score fifth in the all-around standings.

Next is the high bar, with Central’s Alex Cepeda using plenty of twists and flips to earn a score of 5.4 in the event.

Glenbard East’s Vaden Srey wins in the all-around

On the Pommel Horse, Glenbard East’s Vaden Srey looks smooth, pulling off an array of moves. His performance earns him first place in the event.

On the floor, Adam Martin puts a clean and polished routine up and down the mat, getting him a 6.4.

Srey here impresses on the mat as he shows off his skillset to take third in the event with a score of 8.95 and takes first place in the all-around.

On the rings, Ryan Serbinski maintains impressive balance and strength throughout his routine, scoring a 5.9.

Wheaton Co-Op gymnastics earns first in the team standings

Downers Grove North’s Patrick Malone puts together a clean routine and finishes with a nice landing. He places second in the event behind teammate Jack Ongstad.

In the end, Wheaton Co-Op boys gymnastics wins the team standings, with Downers Grove North and Glenbrook South finishing in second and third place.

