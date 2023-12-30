Wheaton Co-Op Gymnastics wins the Oswego Varsity Panther Invite

The year may be coming to a close, but the girls’ gymnastics season is in full swing as The Oswego Panthers host the Panther Invite. The Valley Co-op is the lone team representing the Naperville area, and other teams include the Wheaton Co-op, Lake Park, DeKalb, and several other schools. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Valley has a promising start on the Vault

Kylie Ziegler starts things off, launching off the springboard with a twist to earn a score of 8.30.

Next up is teammate Xara Chin, whose effort earns her a score of 8.60, placing her in the top 10 in the event with teammate Ell Buchenauer.

Oswego’s Samantha Phillip has one of the best vaults of the day; her round-off double-back pike earns a score of 9.30. Yet, Wheaton Co-op’s Haylie Hinckley won the event with a score of 9.55.

Lake Park’s Bartnik takes the Balance Beam with the Valley, recording solid scores

Next is the balance beam with Valley all-rounder Hailey Mitchell. She’s able to keep her balance to complete her routine with the double back tuck. She scores an 8.10 in the event and places in the top 10 all-round.

Chin goes up next to the beam. Her double backhand springs and clean landing earned her another top-10 finish on the day, scoring an 8.45.

Hinkley continues her dominant performance in the all-around. She wraps up her routine with a couple of back handsprings into an incredible dismount; she scores a 9.10

Bartnik continues to score big, taking her form from the floor and elevating to the beam. She sticks the dismount, taking gold in the event with a score of 9.40.

Wheaton Co-Op dominates the uneven bars, edging past Lake Park in overall standings

We swing now to the uneven bars as Ella Buchenauer nearly sticks the landing and scores a team-best 7.55 in the event.

Bartnik remains steadfast in her all-around performance, scoring a solid 9.35 after the twist and smooth landing on the mat. Wheaton Co-Op’s Mia FaFratta and Haylie Hinckley finished first and second with scores of 9.55 and 9.65.

Oswego, Lake Park, and Wheaton Co-op have strong floor performances

Last but not least, we move to the mat in what will be a close finish. Lake Park’s Julia Bartnik enters a front handspring, twisting mid-air to stick the landing. Bartnik earns a solid score of 9.40 and finishes second in the all-round.

Samantha Phillip then takes to the floor; she moves with ease on the mat and pulls off this double front tuck to earn a score of 9.45 and fourth place finish in the all-around standings.

Next up is fellow Panther Ana Sullivan as she takes to the floor. She shows excellent body control here to stick to the landing, highlighting her dynamic floor routine. She also scores a 9.45.

Yet, The best is saved for last on the mat as Haylie Hinkley steps up and lands this double pike as her teammates cheer her on. Hinkley sweeps the competition to first place on the floor with a score of 9.50 and in the all-round 37.70.

Wheaton Co-op takes first place in a tight finish, edging out Lake Park and Oswego, while The Valley Co-op places fifth.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!