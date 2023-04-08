Wheaton North boys tennis slips past Benet Academy in early season matchup

Wheaton North boys tennis secures an impressive 5-2 road win and spoils the Benet Academy Redwings’ home opener. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The spring storms have dried up in time for Benet Academy boys tennis to host Wheaton North in the Redwing home opener. Junior Alex Brown competing in two singles to start the year against fellow junior, Bharath Sudharsan from Wheaton North.

The Falcons start strong in singles play

Sudharsan serving in the near court as the competitors trade forehands back and forth. Near the back line, Brown puts a strong shot inbounds as Sudharsan approaches the net to get the point. Nicely done as the Redwing has a 2-1 lead in the opening set.

However, Sudharsan would take control of the match from there. The Falcon serves again in the near court and keeps the pressure on, forcing the error. It’s a 6-3, 6-0 victory for Wheaton North in two singles.

The only other singles match on the day is one singles where Benet sophomore Patrick Burke faces a tough test in Falcon senior Henry Ros.

Burke, one of three standout freshmen for the Redwings a season ago, gets off to a strong start in the opening set by taking a 5-2 lead with strong serves and returns.

However Ros is not rattled. He uses a fantastic return of Burke’s powerful serve that stays in play to keep his opponent off guard. Ros battles back to take set one 7-5.

The Wheaton North senior keeps the momentum rolling in the second set. A good volley goes back and forth until Ros powers a backhand down the line to put the point away. Another win for the Falcons after a 6-3 second set.

Doubles play goes back and forth

Benet picks up a win from Marcelo Boliver and Peter Charuk in three doubles. Here at two doubles, Will Arensen and CJ Coppoletta compete for Wheaton North against junior Aidan Trapani and sophomore Grant Perry for the Redwings.

Benet takes this point in the early going with the quick return at the net as Perry and Trapani hang tough.

However, the Falcons duo turns up the heat after a 6-3 set one victory. Good play at the net keeps the pressure on and the wind keeps the ball in the air for longer as the Falcons smash home the point. Arensen and Coppoletta win in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.

The Redwings look sharp at one doubles

Benet has big shoes to fill at one doubles with the graduation of Noah Bobofchak and Drew Donovan. Zach Bobofchak and fellow sophomore Hugh Davis are pairing up. Dylan Wallace and David Hill are their opponents.

Bobofchak serves in the second set and Davis slides over for the leaping backhand that crosses up the Falcons. Redwings looking to put this one away.

Bobfchak serves once again and another quick return from Davis has Wheaton scrambling. Bobofchak tracks down the wind swept lob as the ball moves side to side. After another Falcon return, Davis with a nice play to drop a shot just out of reach to wrap up a 6-0, 6-2 victory for Benet. The Redwings win at one doubles, but Wheaton North takes the team win by a 5-2 tally.

